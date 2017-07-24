Bridger fines will benefit city, DES

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Bridger Pipeline has submitted its proposals for how to spend the $800,000 fine levied against them by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for the January 2015 Poplar Pipeline oil spill into the Yellowstone River, and the city of Glendive and Dawson County Disaster and Emergency Services look like they will be the beneficiaries of that fine.

Bridger has submitted its proposed Supplemental Environmental Projects (SEP) to DEQ, and both have been preliminarily approved by the agency, according to DEQ enforcement officer Shasta Steinweden. The company was required by a Consent Order signed in February to come up with $800,000 worth of SEPs to implement within the Poplar Pipeline spill area. DEQ levied a total fine of $1 million against the company for the oil spill, with $200,000 of it paid directly into the state’s general fund.

The largest chunk of the fine is proposed to go to the city for its water treatment plant. Bridger is proposing to give $680,000 of their fine to the city to help kickstart the water plant renovation project.

Mayor Jerry Jimison expressed gratitude to Bridger for the proposal and anticipation that this will get the ball rolling on the water plant renovation.

“The water plant upgrade is the number one priority (for the city) and this Bridger supplement will definitely move the project forward,” Jimison said. “We are glad to have that news, and I’m sure the council will be as well.”

City Director of Operations Kevin Dorwart noted, however, that the news is not coming as any surprise to the city, as it is exactly what they had requested Bridger spend their fine money on.

“We’ve been working with them ever since (the news of the Consent Order) came out in the paper,” Dorwart said. “We actually had trips to Helena to talk to DEQ about this and we proposed this to DEQ and Bridger.”

Dorwart added that DEQ “seemed real happy with that proposal.”

Dorwart also already has a plan for how Bridger’s $680,000 would be spent on the project. The first step the city will have to take is to bring an engineering firm on board to engineer the planned renovations and manage the project, and Dorwart said the money would be put towards covering those engineering costs, though he doesn’t expect it will cover all of it.

“I don’t know what the engineering costs will be, but I expect it will be more than that on a project like this,” he said.

The preliminary engineering report on the water plant pegged the total cost of making the required renovations to it in the neighborhood of $10-11 million, though that PER is now a couple of years old.

For Dawson County DES, Bridger has proposed $120,000 to that entity for the purchase of radio equipment. However, though that proposal also had preliminary approval from DEQ, that funding will likely be repurposed for something else for DES.

“That’s changing,” said DES coordinator Mary Jo Gehnert. “We’re working some different angles but nothing’s been decided yet.”

Gehnert never pushed for the Bridger fine money to be spent on radio equipment.

“I really don’t want radios,” she said. “I don’t need $120,000 of radios sitting on my shelf, not to mention I’m going to have to spend about $40,000 after I get them to set them up, and who’s going to pay for that?”

That proposal came from regional DES director Jeff Gates, she noted, after Gehner’s ideas of how Bridger could help the DES did not recieve the initial support of county officials.

Gehnert said she initially proposed either a vehicle capable of towing the three trailers full of oil spill response equipment DEQ has or a larger, more powerful boat capable of deploying oil boom in the river. At present, she noted DES has neither.

Apparently, Gehnert’s firm stance against the radio proposal has brought the commissioners as a whole around. On Thursday, Commissioner Gary Kartevold acknowledged that the county is working on a different plan on how to spend the Bridger fine for DES.

“I’m pretty sure she might get a pickup (for towing the trailers), she might get a boat, or she might get both,” Kartevold said. “We’re trying to get something we could utilize in a little more practical sense. It would be more practical than radios.”

For now, Gehnert and the commissioners are in the process of working with DEQ and Bridger on some kind of proposal to take the place of the radios, but nothing is final.

“I think in the end result, I’ll be very pleased, but I don’t have an end result yet,” Gehnert said.

Bridger spokeswoman Wendy Owen also noted that nothing is officially finalized and that the company is working to ensure that everyone is happy with what they are getting out of the fine money.

“Clearly, we’re very glad to be moving forward on all of this,” Owen said. “We’re interested in moving forward with all the parties and determinining what’s going to be most beneficial for them.”

