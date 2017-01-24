City curb and sidewalk project gaining traction

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Sign-ups for the City of Glendive’s proposed sidewalk and curb program are going well, though city officials remain hopeful many more residents will join in before the sign-up period ends at the end of February.

Glendive Public Works Director Jack Rice said on Thursday that so far just over 40 residents have signed up to be part of the sidewalk program. Sign-ups came pouring in when the city first opened the program in December, but Rice said it has since tapered off.

“It’s kind of slowed down, although we had a couple more trickle in yesterday,” he said.

Under Glendive city code, sidewalk and curb maintenance and repair is, in most cases, the responsibility of abutting property owners.

Under the city program, property owners can sign up to have their sidewalk repaired, their curbing repaired, or both, with the cost of the work assessed on their city taxes over the next 10 years. The city last utilized such a program in 2008, but it fizzled out because at the time, with the Bakken beginning to take off, the city had increasing difficulty finding any contractors willing to do the work.

Besides asking residents to sign up, the city is getting in on its own act and plans to include sidewalk, curb and gutter work alongside several city properties. For instance, Rice said sidewalk, curb and gutter work will be done on two sides of Lloyd Square Park — along North Meade Avenue and Gresham Street — as part of the program.

“The city, we’re going to be a pretty big component of that now,” Rice said.

The city is also working to get all the property owners along Dodge Street from River Avenue to Meade Avenue to sign up for the program, the reason being that street will be torn up this summer for the county to construct its force main connection from the West Glendive sewer system to the city’s new wastewater treatment plant.

“With the county coming down Dodge Street there with their force main, we thought why don’t we get everybody on that block to sign up,” Rice said. “So far (Washington Middle School) is on board and one of the property owners across the street.”

One thing Rice hasn’t seen yet that he had hoped might happen is entire blocks of residents banding together and agreeing to join the program. That would both help with creating long stretches of new sidewalk and curbing around town and help the city get a better deal on the contractor’s costs, as the more people are signed up and the bigger the project, the more cost-efficient it becomes for everyone involved.

“No residents are getting together and doing their whole block yet,” Rice said. “We still would like to see that, but so far, no.”

As noted, the sign-up period for the sidewalk and curb program runs through the end of February. To sign up, contact Rice at Glendive City Hall at 377-3318 ext. 15.

