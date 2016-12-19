City will not lower speed on one-ways

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

It appears city officials will forego trying to change the speed limit on the one-way streets in the Southside neighborhood, though they do intend to investigate the possibility of installing traffic control signage in the form of ‘Yield’ signs at the intersections of those streets.

The city Streets Committee revisited the issue of the Southside’s one-way streets in their meeting Tuesday afternoon. A local resident had approached the city in November to ask that they consider lowering the speed limit on East Benham Street from 25 mph to 15 mph out of safety concerns.

In their November meeting, the committee members had determined that if they were going to lower any speed limits, they should do it on all the one-ways, not just a single street, and instructed Public Works Director Jack Rice and Police Chief Brad Mitchell to examine the issue.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Rice reported that it would cost the city about $2,300 to install all new speed limit signs on all the one-way streets. Mitchell reported that there are historically few accidents on those one-ways, but also noted that where they intersect with the avenues, there are “several uncontrolled intersections,” and what accidents do happen tend to happen at those intersections.

Committee chairman Gerald Reichert ultimately came down against changing the speed limit on the one-ways, arguing that people will speed no matter what and that doing so would open up a can of worms where the city would be bombarded with frequent requests to change speed limits around town. He asked Rice if it has been city practice in the past to limit 15 mph zones to areas near schools and parks, to which Rice replied, “yes.”

“The thing that strikes me right away is if we go down this path we set ourselves up for 15 mph requests in other neighborhoods,” Reichert said. “It’s sort of my feeling not to go ahead with this, the expense being the least part of it. We’ll have to consider a lot of other streets, I have a feeling.”

Instead of lowering the speed limit on the one-ways, the city will likely begin installing yield signs at their intersections with the avenues sometime later in 2017 to increase traffic control and reduce accident potential. Mitchell said he thought having the yield signs up would have a similarly desired effect of slowing people down in addition to providing a semblance of traffic control at the intersections.

Reichert said he thought installing yield signs was “more doable” than changing the speed limits.

The committee took no immediate action, however. Councilman Rhett Coon suggested that the council wait closer to June — when the city begins formulating its budget for the next fiscal year — before taking any action, so that they could consider giving Rice a little more funding to work with to purchase additional street signs, including new Yield signs for the Southside’s one-ways.

Reach Jason Stuart at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.