Commissioners approve of city ward boundary changes

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The city of Glendive will be able to change the boundaries between its wards before the city election this year after all.

The Dawson County Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday night to allow the city to change its ward boundaries ahead of the starting date for candidate filing for this year’s city council election, which is April 20.

The city council gave final approval to the ward boundary changes at their March 7 meeting, but soon after, they were informed by county officials that the change may not be able to take effect this year due to the special election for Montana’s now vacant congressional seat.

The special election to fill Montana’s U.S. House seat ended up getting pushed back later than most had anticipated due to the U.S. Senate’s lethargy in confirming former congressman Ryan Zinke as Secretary of the Interior. The special election is scheduled for May 25, and state and federal law state that no changes to voting precincts can be made within 100 days of an election.

The specific reason the ward boundary change could have been affected by that, County Clerk and Recorder Shirley Kreiman explained ahead of the commissioners’ vote, is that the county voting precincts covering Glendive coincide with the city’s ward boundaries.

The commissioners had sent the matter to the County Attorney’s office for review, and the opinion they got back was that the ward boundary change should probably not go forward before the special election.

“The opinion of (Deputy County Attorney Brett Irigoin) was providing those precinct boundaries are the same (as the city ward boundaries), he would recommend not doing it before the special election,” Kreiman told the commissioners ahead of their vote.

Kreiman noted that it is legally clear that the county “cannot change the precincts” before the special election.

However, she laid another option before the commissioners, which she noted “doesn’t necessarily agree with what the county attorney stated.”

What Kreiman proposed to the commissioners was that they accept the city’s ward boundary changes as of the date they were passed by the city, which was March 7, but not adjust the county precinct boundaries to match them until after the special House election.

“I kind of gathered from the (deputy) county attorney that he does not recommend that, but it’s not his decision to make,” Kreiman said.

“It’s ours,” replied Commissioner Doug Buxbaum.

Irigoin had noted in his opinion that City Attorney Scott Herring should weigh in with his opinion as well. Kreiman noted that the opinion she got from Herring stated that the city’s ward boundary changes should be allowed to go through because they “would have no significant impacts” on the conduct of the special election.

Kreiman and the commissioners expounded on that argument, noting that because the special election is a federal one, local precincts won’t come into play and it has no impact on the ballots sent out to voters or in any other way.

“It’s not like they would get a different ballot with that ward adjustment,” Kreiman said.

Ultimately, in what is a rare move for the county commissioners, they voted to go against an opinion from the County Attorney’s office.

“To me, it addresses both issues,” Commissioner Dennis Zander said of Kreiman’s plan to approve the city ward boundary change and wait until after the special election to change the county precinct boundaries to match it. “It doesn’t interfere with the election because it’s a statewide election.”

With the ward boundary changes official, the boundary between Wards 1 and 3 is being moved from its present location along Allard Street to the north up to Clay Street, bringing a significant portion of the Prospect Heights neighborhood into Ward 1. Anyone within that area who has been considering filing for city council would now file to run for the Ward 1 council seat when the filing period opens on April 20.

The boundary between Wards 3 and 4 will also be moved to the north from Allard to Allen Street, though that change will not result in any voters being moved into a different ward.

Reach Jason Stuart at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.