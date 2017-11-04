Community Clean-Up week set for April 16-22

This year’s annual Community Clean-Up week is planned for April 16 – 22.

The City of Glendive, Dawson County, WBI, the Glendive Chamber and Healthy Communities Beautification Committee invite all residents, service clubs, and businesses to plan time to sweep out the dust and debris and make the Gate City new for Spring!

The City again will provide heavy duty large trash bags for clean-up week.

Check with the Chamber starting April 9 to pick up bags and vouchers for one load/household trips to the Glendive landfill. These are made possible each year by a joint donation of funds from the city, the county and WBI.

New this year, the city will provide a large trash trailer at the Chamber to conclude the community clean up on Earth Day, Saturday April 22.

If you did not have enough for a trip to the landfill or have filled extra bags, bring them to the Chamber on Saturday, at 4 p.m.

Cross Petroleum is sponsoring an Earth Day Ice Cream Social for anyone who participated in Community Clean-Up. For more information check out www.glendivechamber.com or call 377-5601.