Community members show support for DCC as threat to cut funding looms

Approximately 150 people showed up on very short notice to show their support for the Dawson Community College Monday night, just days after college officials were alerted of plans for a legislative proposal to defund the college.

Community members are preparing to fight for the 75-year-old institution, although it is still unclear exactly what they are up against.

DCC officials learned last Thursday that Rep. Don Jones, a Republican representing House District 46 in Billings, plans to present a legislative proposal in some form that would eliminate state funding for DCC. It is also expected that legislation will involve a plan to consolidate DCC and Miles Community College. The proposal is expected to be presented to the House Appropriations Committee on March 8.

Monday’s meeting at DCC was not only an opportunity for community members to learn more about the threat to the college, it was also a call to action.

“That’s why we have called everyone here tonight, to get the message out to Rep. Jones that this is not acceptable,” DCC President Scott Mickelsen said.

DCC employees, former instructors, DCC alumni, prospective students and community members shared stories of how the community college has played an important role in their lives.

“Everybody in here has a personal story, a personal narrative, and it is that emotional pull that will over-win whatever the pressures are. You need to share those stories, because that’s important,” Glendive Chamber of Commerce Director Christine Whitlatch said.

More questions than answers

Perhaps the most frustrating issue is that the reason behind the proposal to cut DCC funding is not fully apparent.

While the Montana Legislature is tasked with dealing with budget shortfalls this session, the savings that would result if funding to DCC were removed is miniscule. This year, DCC is receiving $1,916,185 in state funding for the school’s general fund budget. The current proposal under HB2, which determines state appropriations, is to fund DCC at $1,621,822 in 2018. That equates to .0324 percent of the state’s estimated $5 billion budget.

As noted by DCC Vice President of Administration Kathleen Zander during Monday night’s meeting, if students from DCC were to transfer to Miles Community College, the state would reimburse MCC the same amount it would have paid to DCC for those same students, resulting in zero savings in the state budget.

Glendive resident Bob Ackerman said he tried to contact Don Jones Monday to get details about the proposal and was able to reach Jones’ secretary. She assured Ackerman that Jones would call him back before Monday night’s meeting, but Ackerman’s text messages were never returned.

According to Mickelsen, college officials reached out to Jones on Saturday and finally heard back from the Billings legislator on Monday, who told them that he didn’t have time to meet until at least Wednesday.

“So far, I’m not impressed,” Mickelsen noted.

‘He’s got the votes to do it’

College officials first learned of the proposal through communication with the college’s lobbyist and with Rep. Alan Doane.

DCC Board Chairman Chad Knudson added that Rep. Doane indicated to college officials that he felt that Jones likely had the support lined up to push his proposal through the Montana Legislature.

“For (Rep. Jones) to show his hand at this time, he’s got the votes to do it, or he wouldn’t be showing his hand,” Doane said in a phone interview Sunday with the Ranger-Review.

He added that he felt the only way the proposal could be stopped is in committee, adding that if it makes it to the floor he sees no way of stopping it.

Doane noted that making a push for DCC at the House Appropriations Committee level will be difficult, as only two of the committee’s 22 members are from Eastern Montana.

Mickelsen stated that during his conversation with Doane, the local legislator threw out a couple of options that the college facility could be used for, if the proposal to defund were to move forward.

“What I see for my job from this point forward is trying to mitigate the consequences if this does indeed happen,” Doane said Sunday.

Mickelsen said he plans to share talking points with Doane so the local representative can have ammunition to fight for the college in Helena.

At Monday’s meeting at DCC, Glendive Unified School Board trustee Paul Hopfauf addressed speculations that if DCC were to close, the abandoned facility could be used by the Glendive School District.

“I guess I want to be clear, DCC, while it perfectly serves the needs of a community college in a college setting, it’s not appropriate for an elementary school, or really a K-12 school. The layout, logistics, it’s simply unworkable. ... I want to be quite clear that DCC is not an option, it was not considered as an option, and likely would not be considered as an option as a public school outside of the community college setting,” Hopfauf said.

Action Plan

After college officials learned of the proposed bill Thursday night, much of the weekend was spent making an action plan.

Moving forward, college representatives plan to go to Helena next week, to help spread the message of the important role DCC plays in Eastern Montana and in the Montana higher education system. Mickelsen said the group could be there for up to two weeks.

Meanwhile, college officials are making a plea for the community to get involved in the process.

“We need everybody to contact Rep. Jones, shoot him an email, send him a text, call his secretary, shoot her an email and everybody else who serves on the House Appropriations Committee,” Mickelsen said.

Whitlatch offered the Glendive Chamber of Commerce’s assistance in helping people get the word out. The chamber office will fax or email letters written by community members and will have a list of individuals to contact in Helena available at the Chamber office for anyone who would like that information.

Mid-Rivers Communications representative Katy Peterson also volunteered that her company was there to help community members get the word out in a similar fashion.

If enough community members express interest in traveling to Helena to testify on behalf of DCC, a bus will be made available to transport them. Those interested in traveling to Helena are asked to contact the college at 377-3396, email Mickelsen at smickelsen@dawson.edu or Zander at kzander@dawson.edu.

