County loses, state gains jobs

Ranger-Review Staff

Dawson County saw a net decline of 278 jobs during 2016, according to information released by Governor Steve Bullock’s office Friday.

The unemployment rate in Dawson County rose 0.4 percentage points from last year to 3.3 percent. There are currently 4,420 people employed in the county.

Nearby counties experienced similar job losses. Richland County lost a net of 727 jobs and saw its unemployment rate rise 0.5 percentage points to 3.7 percent. There are 5,960 people employed in Richland County.

Custer County lost 296 jobs, but its unemployment rate was flat at 2.7 percent. There are 5,941 people employed in Custer County.

Meanwhile, the governor announced Montana’s unemployment rate dropped by 0.3 percentage points to 4.0 percent in November. The national unemployment rate decreased by the same amount to 4.6 percent.

The statewide and national rates are adjusted to take into account seasonal fluctuation, while the county numbers are not. The unadjusted statewide unemployment rate is currently 3.7 percent.

“Montanans are primed for a prosperous holiday season, with more people working and earning higher wages than ever before,” said Governor Bullock. “Montana’s economy continues to grow and diversify, creating new opportunities for Montana businesses to create good-paying jobs as we ring in the new year.”

Payroll employment estimates indicate over-the-month job growth of 2,000 jobs, with strong gains in the construction and leisure activities industries. Total employment estimates, which include the self-employed and agricultural employment in addition to payroll employment, indicated an over-the-month gain of roughly 1,600 jobs.

While the statewide numbers were strong, growth was largely isolated to the state’s urban areas. Overall there was a net drop in employment in 35 of the 56 Montana Counties.

The strongest job growth was experienced in Gallatin County, which added a net 2,312 jobs over the year. Other big gainers were Flathead County at 895 and Missoula County at 648.

“Montana continues to post steady job growth and maintain low unemployment rates,” said Montana Labor & Industry Commissioner Pam Bucy. “As Montana businesses continue to expand and hire more workers, we must ensure that those businesses have a pipeline of highly-trained, hard-working Montanans to fill the jobs being created.”

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased in November by 0.2 percent, led by price increases for gasoline and housing. Over the last twelve months, the CPI-U rose 1.7 percent before seasonal adjustment. Core inflation, measured by the all items less food and energy index, rose 0.2 percent over the month.