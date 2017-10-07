Couple hopes to take Dion block into the future (slideshow 2)

By Kyle Vuille

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The historic Dion building built in 1881 is under new ownership and the new owners have exciting plans to revamp one of Glendive’s oldest buildings.

Kevin and Angie McPherson closed the deal on purchasing the structure on May 15 and plans to renovate are already in the works.

The couple bought the building after being approached by the three previous owners – Joel Basta, Margaret Basta, and Leslie Micheletto – around February this year.

“They put out an offer, there were a couple negotiations, and we finally came to a mutual agreement,” said Angie McPherson.

Kevin McPherson is not new to the building as his dental office has been on the corner for the past couple years.

Since the new ownership, the McPhersons’ have established a Facebook page and an Instagram account for the building to keep folks in town updated on what is to come.

The married duo are already hitting the nuts and bolts and have replaced the rear fire escape with a new wooden one.

The couple’s immediate goals for refurbishing the building include painting the wooden window frames that run the perimeter of the second floor along with replacing the awnings of the multiple storefronts before the end of the year.

In the meantime, changing lightbulbs and air filters around the interior are being replaced as need be.

The McPhersons’ long term goals for the building include fixing store fronts that may include sliding walls made of folding glass panels.

“We would like to clean the Merrill Avenue side and utilize the outdoor space,” said Kevin McPherson.

The two are also “exploring the options” of grants purposed for the preservation of a historic building.

Some other long term goals for the building include updating the heating and cooling system to be more efficient. The couple expressed a desire to replace wallpapers and paint on the interior of the Dion as well.

“It’s definitely a work in progress, but it’s going to be a slow and long one,” said Angie McPherson. “It’s all a learning process.”

Another aspect of the building the couple is visualizing for the future is ripping off the tin roof and seeing what the skylights look like.

“The boiler system is 40 -plus years old and in it’s day was pretty intricate, but everything has a lifespan,” said Kevin McPherson.

“In the long term, Kevin and I want this to be a good cultural and commercial outlet for Glendive,” said Angie McPherson.

For more updates on the renovation, log in to the Facebook page titled “The Dion Building” and the Instagram account @thedionbuilding.

Reach Kyle Vuille at

news@rangerreview.com.