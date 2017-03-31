DCC Board raises housing fees, punts on tuition hike

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson Community College Board of Trustees voted to raise the college’s housing fees for the next academic year Monday night, but decided to wait on a decision to raise tuition until they have a better idea of the size of the budget hole the actions of the Montana Legislature will leave them facing.

The board had before it a proposal to raise tuition by 3 percent next year for in-district, in-state and Western University Exchange students (but not for out-of-state, Canadian or international students.)

Vice President of Administration Kathleen Zander said the college administration was “comfortable” with the proposed increase and had “decided to stick with it” even in light of what’s happened in the Legislature since the 3 percent increase was first proposed. However, Zander noted that the board could revisit the tuition issue after the legislative session if need be. She further noted that a 3 percent tuition increase would still leave DCC with a lower tuition cost than either Miles Community College or Flathead Valley Community College.

“This still keeps in line with our mission,” Zander said of the proposed increase.

Board Chairman Chad Knudson argued for waiting on a decision to increase tuition however, saying “the world has changed” since college officials first began talking about a 3 percent increase.

“I guess this seemed really reasonable until the end of February,” Knudson said. “I don’t want to send the wrong signal by approving something that it doesn’t look like we’re reacting to what’s happening to us.”

DCC President Scott Mickelson warned, however, that the board must be careful not to raise tuition rates so much at once as to scare off potential students, a theme trustee Bob Stanhope echoed.

“It’s like anything, we could raise it 4 percent, 8 percent, whatever, but then if you jump it to 8 percent and lose more students then you’re right back where you were,” Stanhope said.

Zander also noted that no amount of tuition increase would make up the $400,000 or so less per year the college would receive from the state under the current proposals under consideration in the Legislature.

“No matter how high we increase tuition, we will not be able to make up the cuts we’re looking at,” Zander said.

Knudson responded he understood that, and he was not suggesting the college precipitously raise its tuition for next year, but reiterated he felt it was in the best interest of the college for the board to wait on a decision.

“I’m not advocating that we push through a much larger increase, I would just rather wait until the last possible moment,” Knudson said. “I would just like to take some time and not get ahead of ourselves.”

The board ultimately unanimously voted to table the matter until mid-April, when a decision on next year’s tuition will have to be made and by which time the Legislature will either be adjourned or close to being so.

“I think it makes sense to wait, it’s only a few more weeks,” said trustee Mike Wilondek.

The board did not wait to address housing fees, unanimously voting to raise housing fees from $1,350 a semester to $1,500 a semester.

“I was originally proposing something much higher, but this is where everybody feels comfortable,” Zander said, further noting the housing fees charged by DCC’s competitors are still “significantly higher.”

Zander added that the administration is looking at this housing rate increase as being the first of several to come over the next few years. Asked if it is common for college campuses to increase their housing fees every year, Mickelson responded that at the last college he worked at in Nebraska, the school raised its housing fees by 3-5 percent every year for the five years he was there.

DCC Director of Housing Stephanie Lewis did suggest to the board that increased housing fees should be followed by some kind of investment to improve the dorms so that students feel like they’re getting something for the increased cost, a sentiment the board agreed with.

“It’s a hard sell to have an increase with nothing,” Lewis said.

Reach Jason Stuart at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.