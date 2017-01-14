DCC online education nationally recognized

Dawson Community College has one of the top-ranked online education offerings in the country, according to the Best Value Schools website.

Compiled by staff at BVS, the ranking utilized a wide range of criteria to establish the best community college with the most online offerings.

“For states where the population is as spread out as Montana, online programs can be a real boon to students who can’t commute. Dawson Community College offers six online programs, and while the selection may not be terribly broad, the six programs have some of the broadest appeal among modern college students because they’re flexible,” the website stated.

Since 2000, DCC has offered online courses that service students both across the United States and internationally. Over the past two years, fall semester online enrollment has consistently increased.

Along with the freedom to attend courses from anywhere, DCC’s online programs are popular because they allow the student to enter the workforce quickly after graduating.

“The criminal justice and law enforcement degrees can be put to use right out of the gate without the student even having to earn their bachelor’s degree,” BVS stated.

DCC President Scott Mickelsen said the college’s mission is to provide affordable and open access to quality teaching and learning has driven DCC to create an excellent online program.

“It is because of our institutional mission and the vision of others, years ago, that has led us to this point. I want to thank Criminal Justice Program Director Holly Dershem-Bruce for her vision 15 years ago regarding online education. In addition, I want to thank Director of Enrollment Suela Cela and Online Enrollment Specialist Tiffaney Egan for their continued work in helping the program grow. The online program is a great way to reach across borders and help others, who are place bound, to attain their educational desires,” Mickelsen said.