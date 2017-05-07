DCC trustees vote to add Vester to board

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson Community College Board of Trustees filled out its board for the next year on Monday night with the appointment of MaryAnn Vester.

The board unanimously voted to appoint Vester to its one open seat following a motion by trustee Kathleen Fritsch which was seconded by trustee Darla Handran.

Vester will serve on the board through next May, at which time she would have to run for election to a two-year term. The DCC Board was left with one seat vacant following this May’s election after incumbent Becky Hicks decided not to run again and no one else filed as a candidate to take her place.

Vester was one of two people who was vying for the open trustee seat. Board chairman Chad Knudson noted that three people had originally submitted letters of interest, but one had withdrawn their name from consideration before Monday night. That left the board to decide between Vester and Cindy Larsen.

Vester was at the meeting, while Larsen was traveling, though the board was able to reach her on her cell phone and put her on a conference call to give her a chance to make her case for the position as well.

Asked why she was interested in the position, Vester noted her long association with DCC, both as a former student at the college and as a former employee who worked there for nine years.

“I’ve grown up with DCC as part of my life, and I think it will be as long as I live here,” Vester said.

She added that she was “very scared” about DCC’s future with the attacks made on it by members of the 2017 Legislature and that she hopes by serving to help the college chart a new path forward, noting its economic importance to both Glendive and the wider Eastern Montana region.

“I think we have the best institution around,” Vester said.

Larsen also pointed to DCC’s importance to the community as why she was interested in serving on the board, calling the college “a vital institution to Glendive.”

“I really think the community needs to do whatever it can to support the college,” Larsen said.

Larsen was also gracious, saying she was fine with whatever choice the board made.

“I’m sure MaryAnn will do a great job, too. I just really think that someone passionate, smart and dedicated needs to be on the board,” she said.

