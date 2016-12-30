DCHS, DCC dual enrollment finalized, policies pass second reading

By Anthony Varriano

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Dawson Community College Vice President of Administration Kathleen Zander walked through the Dawson County High School board room just in time during the Glendive Unified School Board’s December meeting, as Glendive Superintendent of Schools Ross Farber was announcing that he hadn’t seen the final draft of the memorandum of understanding to implement dual enrollment in the spring.

Farber was pleased when Zander said the memorandum was complete and she had a copy for review.

Dual enrollment will allow high school students to earn college credits while still enrolled in high school.

Zander said the only thing that had changed from the original agreement was the addition of the potential course list.

The dual enrollment courses tentatively scheduled to be offered to DCHS students in the spring are: Painting I, Intro to American Government, American History, Symphonic Choir, Introduction to General Chemistry, College Chemistry, Shop Safety and Cutting Processes.

“We should be able to move forward this spring,” Zander said.

Zander thanked Farber and the GUSB, as well as Wade Murphy, the administration and the union team as well. Murphy was spotted signing the document after the meeting was adjourned.

“I’m just glad we’re ready to finally move ahead,” Farber said.

In other business, GUSB won’t be moving ahead on negotiations with the teachers’ union in December, though, as board chairwoman Jeanne Seifert announced negotiations will be postponed.

“We found the documents we need to move forward without Anne (Sadorf) here,” Seifert said. She hopes the negotiations can be rescheduled for early January.

The board approved the second reading of new policies allowing for more flexible instructor licensing and financial management. Farber clarified the flexible instructor licensing policy, saying that substitutes working 35 consecutive days rarely happens.

The non-voted levy for excess special needs costs passed without clarification, as did the policy governing crowdfunding proposals.

Reach Anthony Varriano at rrsports@rangerreview.com.