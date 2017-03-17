DCHS student meets Tester, Daines as part of Senate Youth Program

Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines met with two young Montanans as part of the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program’s Washington Week.

Out of hundreds of applicants from across the state, Allison Reinhardt of Bozeman and Mason Hutchinson of Glendive were selected to participate in the prestigious program.

The intensive weeklong program gives 104 outstanding high school students from across the country the opportunity to meet U.S. Senators, Representatives, and other government officials in the nation’s capital. The program was established in 1962 to encourage students to gain a firsthand understanding of the federal government and American political process.

“It was a privilege to meet Allison and Mason and take some time to talk about their futures, which I’m sure, will be bright,” Tester said. “We could use more talented and hardworking Montanans like them in Washington, D.C.”

“Allison and Mason are two bright students who will excel at Montana’s universities,” Daines stated. “In my conversation with them, I heard their passion and dedication to serve and I know they will be a couple of Montana’s future public servants.”

Hutchinson is a senior at Dawson County High School. He serves as the Montana District Governor of Key Club International and is an accredited news media representative of the Montana Newspaper Association. He is a singer, actor and portrait photographer and served as a program instructor at Boys and Girls Club of America.

Reinhardt is a student at Bozeman High School. She is the Student Body Secretary/Treasurer and the president of the District IV Montana Association of Student Councils. She is a member of the National Honor Society and serves on the executive board for Speak Out. Reinhardt is also captain of the school’s cross-country team.

In addition to representing Montana on Capitol Hill from March 4-11, Reinhardt and Hutchinson will receive a $5,000 scholarship from the Hearst Foundation.