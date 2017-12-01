Drop in building permits a result of Bakken downturn

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The downturn in the Bakken oilfield the last couple of years appears to be correlating to a direct reduction in the number of building projects within the City of Glendive.

In 2016, Glendive Fire Chief George Lane, who is the city’s Building Inspector, issued the fewest building permits he has in the past six years.

Lane only issued 15 building permits in all of 2016, a significant drop-off from previous years. In 2015, Lane issued 29 building permits. In 2014, the number was 40. In 2013, he issued 32. In 2012, when the Bakken was really taking off, he issued 42, and in 2011, he issued 30.

Lane noted that he hasn’t gotten wind of any major industrial or commercial building projects in quite some time and has had no calls from any architects or engineers in recent months.

“It’s pretty quiet,” he said.

The last major commercial project that had been in the works was another hotel north of Interstate 94 on North Merrill Avenue. Lane said a major high-end hotel chain had been planning to build a new hotel and restaurant, and the company still owns the property, but since the oil downturn began, he’s heard nothing further from them.

Lane noted he does not permit everything, so the dearth of building permits, while certainly an indicator of a lack of industrial or commercial development, does not mean local residents aren’t making improvements.

Lane noted he does not do permits for residential interior improvements and usually doesn’t bother permitting decks or patios either, unless they are going to be roofed. For residential properties, he really only issues permits for new home construction, if the square footage of a home is being increased, if a flat roof is being replaced with a pitched roof and for the construction of outbuildings larger than 120 square feet.

