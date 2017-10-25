Elks break ground on lodge

By Kyle Vuille

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Glendive Elks Chapter #1324 broke ground Tuesday on a new 11,000-square foot lodge on Yellowstone River Boulevard location.

Bob Stanhope, chairman of the Elks Building Committee, said the group received Grand Lodge approval to build the new facility on Oct. 12. Richard Schwartz Construction has signed on as the contractor for the project.

The blueprint design from MSU architecture students from Bozeman and Architecture Trio Inc. estimated final construction costs at $1.465 million.

“We anticipate 9-12 months of construction,” Stanhope said.

According to Stanhope, the layout plans of the building have not changed, but Elks representatives and their contractor are still working interior details out during these early stages of construction.

Stanhope said the Elks are still in the process of handling loans for a portion of the construction with Stockman Bank.

“We hope to be done with the financing in the next 30 days,” Stanhope said.

Randy Hansen has been appointed as the project manager to oversee the nearly year-long construction process.

Hansen said the Elks will meet next Monday night with Schwartz Construction for a project planning meeting.

As of Friday, Schwartz’s crew were on day four of construction.

