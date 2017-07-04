Error results in $57,000 in backpay for sheriff's dept.

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson County commissioners recently reached a settlement with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies over $57,000 in backpay due to errors the county made in calculating their annual cost-of-living increases in some years dating back to 2008.

Sheriff Ross Canen said the County Compensation Board, which is headed by the county commissioners, had failed to properly calculate the annual raises due to uniformed sheriff’s deputies under a specific codicil of Montana law which governs how they are compensated.

Sheriffs are entitled to an annual 1 percent longevity pay increase for each year of service they have with their department, and deputies’ wages are directly tied to the sheriff’s pay, the percentage of which is based on a county’s population. In counties with a population under 15,000, as Dawson is, deputy salaries are required to be set at 85-90 percent of the sheriff’s salary.

However, in some years since 2008, the 1 percent longevity raise due the sheriff was not taken into account when calculating the deputies’ annual raises.

According to Commissioner Doug Buxbaum, the error by the Compensation Board in calculating the annual raises the deputies were due arose when former sheriff Craig Anderson declined to accept the 1 percent longevity pay due to him in 2008. The board then calculated the deputies’ pay without including the sheriff’s longevity raise, but should have whether the sheriff accepted it or not.

“I guess it was kind of an oversight on our part,” Buxbaum said. “There were mistakes made that they picked up on when Ross took over.”

Those oversights continued beyond 2008, however, and even continued after Anderson had left office. Canen noted that the deputies’ annual raises were also calculated correctly a few years since 2008, with the incorrect calculations coming in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2015.

“Some years it was calculated correctly, so it was kind of a hit and miss thing,” Canen said.

Ultimately the matter was reviewed by the Dawson County Attorney’s Office, which determined the Compensation Board had violated Montana law in the years that they did not include the sheriff’s longevity pay when calculating the deputies’ annual raises.

“A legal opinion confirmed the practice was illegal, and it went back to Fiscal Year 2007,” Canen said. “What they were doing was exempting the sheriff’s office from the wage increase, and they didn’t have the authority to exempt anybody from that.”

The deputies ultimately worked out a settlement with the county in which they accepted less in backpay than what they would have been due had their annual raises been calculated correctly in the first place.

Canen praised the nine current employees in his department affected by the matter for accepting the settlement.

“I’m thankful that the affected current employees settled this matter for about 70 cents on the dollar,” he said.

Buxbaum said the county does not dispute the deputies were owed backpay, adding that the Compensation Board had not deliberately intended to shortchange them.

“We’re not beyond making mistakes, we’re only human,” Buxbaum said. “Sometimes that plate gets really full and we don’t get it all cleaned up.”

While Canen is pleased to see his deputies getting the compensation that was due to them, he is far less pleased with where the money to pay them is coming from.

“It’s coming out of my budget,” he said, adding he is not at all happy about that outcome.

Reach Jason Stuart at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.