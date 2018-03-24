Fire doesn't dissuade St. Patty's Day revelers from Beer Jug stop

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The watering hole had been a fixture in Glendive for 71 years, nestled in one of the storefronts at 313 North Merrill Ave., in a block full of businesses that have changed throughout the years and across the road from the BNSF Railway tracks.

But on this recent St. Patrick’s Day, none of the regular patrons could come inside the Beer Jug for drinks or food but instead celebrated the stop along the annual pub crawl outdoors.

“The bar area is pretty well shot and there’s a lot of smoke and water damage,” owner Mike Roe said.

A fire tore through the kitchen after closing Tuesday, March 13. On Satruday, the interior was closed. But outside, it was like any other holiday, with family and friends spending time together, drinks in hand.

“We all know that there was a fire and a lot of people are heartbroken,” local business owner Christie Bury told Roe outside the bar during a filmed interview for Facebook. Sporting a Pittsburgh Steelers pullover, Roe held his beer while standing near a group of people talking and laughing in the snowy backyard of the bar. “So am I,” Roe responded. “I cried a lot this week.”

Roe said he is waiting on an insurance company to tell him whether the structure of the building was sound.

“If the structure is fine, we’re going to demolition, clean and rebuild,” Roe added.

Regulars and travelers have long frequented the Beer Jug, where they would stop in the Paddlefish Headquarters to buy a fishing license and belly up to the bar or sit down at one of several tables for a Swiss Brat sandwich, nachos and a cold beer.

In 1946, after serving in World War II, the late George Scherger was discharged from the U.S. Navy and returned home to marry Betty K. MacPherson and opened the Beer Jug the next year. He ran the bar for 44 years, before retiring. Roe said he took over the joint on Oct. 1, 1991. He remembered the exact date.

“I spent half my life working here,” Roe told the Ranger-Review. “I’ve met very nice customers. Good locals and people from out of town passing through.”

The legacy of the Beer Jug is not lost on Roe’s son, Pat, who began working there in November 2016.

“It’s a family business and a staple of the community,” the 19 year old said. “The people here have been great and have come around to offer their help and show support. It was good to have people here over the weekend for the pub crawl. This town always seizes the opportunity to come together and I hope we can reopen soon.”

The fire started after 1 a.m. last Tuesday in the cooking area behind the bar, Glendive Fire Chief George Lane said. Firefighters reported “heavy smoke coming from around the eaves and roof area.” He said the fire was started by the main cooking unit.

Roe said he was grateful that the fire was extinguished quickly and that no one was injured. He made a point to thank the Glendive Police and Fire departments and the West Glendive Fire Department, among other local agencies and citizens.

“They did an awesome job responding to the fire and keeping the building intact,” Roe said. “Their expertise and hard work have saved the building and made it possible to reopen.”

Reach Eric Killelea at rrsports@rangerreview.com.