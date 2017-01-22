Foreign exchange students find ways to embrace Eastern Montana winter

By Mason Hutchinson

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

One of the most shocking experiences to people when they spend their first winter in Eastern Montana is the brutal cold. Five foreign exchange students at Dawson County High School have all come from different regions of the world to experience their first winter here, and all have strong opinions on what makes our winter so unique.

Even though a few of the students come from countries that have snow and cold, this winter in Eastern Montana is a level of cold that continues to shock them.

“The first two weeks were terrible, I thought I was going to die here, seriously,” said Natalia Patarkatsashvili of Georgia. “It’s cold in my country, it’s snowing right now, but this is just something else.”

Four of the students had seen snow before, but for Ange “Nike” Djiade, who is from Cameroon, located in the equator of West Africa, this winter was a first.

“This was my first time in my life seeing snow, and I really loved it, but I can’t stand the cold,” he added.

Even though the weather may be less than comfortable for these students, they are finding ways to embrace the experience.

Elena Hortuic of Moldova was excited to tell about her first time snowmobiling.

“I actually love the snow, it was such a great experience. I went with my host family and I really want to go again,” Hortuic said.

All five reported having a fantastic time spent sledding on the warmer days.

Ukrainian Anna Shevchenko noted she had a favorite part of her first white Christmas in Montana.

“The beautiful Christmas lights have been worth the cold, we don’t have those in my country and I just couldn’t stop looking at them!” she said.

Before returning to their home countries, the students will be making a trip to Helena in early spring to learn more about Montana and receive information about their trips back home. On the way to Helena they will get to experience another winter sport: They will be skiing for the first time.

Hortuic is thrilled about the skiing, but says the trip to get information about leaving the country is bitter sweet.

“There are two different emotions we are having about leaving. Of course you will be excited to see your old friends, your family, and your country. But also I only have four months left with my host family which makes me so sad. It’s hard to separate the two because after just this short time my host family has become my real family. I’m going to miss them so much,” she added.

