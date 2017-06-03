Forest Park man in custody for firing gun inside home

By Jason Stuart

A West Glendive man is in custody following an incident early Sunday morning where he allegedly discharged a firearm several times inside his home.

Dallas Roppel, 37, is currently being held in the Dawson County Jail on a charge of negligent endangerment with additional charges possibly pending, according to Dawson County Undersheriff Katie Mills.

Calls from neighbors started coming into the dispatch center at approximately 6:45 a.m. Sunday morning reporting shots fired from a home on the 300 block of Juniper Avenue in the Forest Park subdivision. Both the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Glendive Police Department responded to the call. Mills said it is standard procedure for all on-duty officers from both departments to respond to such incidents, regardless of jurisdiction.

Upon arriving on the scene, Mills said both Roppel and the home’s adult female occupant were taken into custody “without incident.”

According to Mills, Roppel alleged there was an intruder in the home, which prompted him to discharge the weapon.

“Multiple shots were fired from within his residence towards the roof,” she said.

However, Mills said officers were unable to locate any intruder or any sign of an intruder. The incident remains under investigation, though drugs may have played a role.

“Basically, by the male’s admission, he was under the influence of some kind of drugs,” Mills said.

The female occupant was released from custody following a visit with her from Child Protective Services officials.

There were children in the home at the time of the incident. As of Thursday, Mills said the children are currently being cared for by other family members under CPS supervision.

