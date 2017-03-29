Former Glendivian publishes Lewis and Clark novel

Author Jeff Havens announced the publication of his extensive, entertaining and accurate Lewis and Clark novel and photobook, based on the epic adventures of America’s most famous explorers.

The novel, “Fraught With Difficulties,” received a Feb., 2017 review in the Lewis and Clark history journal “We Proceeded On,” which focuses on primary sources of historical information. The review stated:

“Jeff Havens’s novel is solidly grounded in the journals of the corps ... Created dialogue expands the factual record. Told through the character of Meriwether Lewis, the novel offers a detailed account of the day-by-day experiences of the corps.” The journal is published by the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, which is based in Great Falls, Mont.

Havens is a former Glendive resident who worked and lived in eastern Montana. He now resides in Helena. He hiked, canoed, visited and photographed much of the 4,000 miles that is the Lewis and Clark Trail, from 2009 to 2016. The three books are the product of much toil that covers the region from Hartford, Ill. to Seaside, Ore., including hundreds of miles throughout Montana.

Naming of the novel was how U.S. Army Captain William Clark described the anticipated mission in 1803. That mission took Clark, Captain Meriwether Lewis and their many volunteers more than 8,000 miles across the western United States and back between the years 1804 and 1806.

The accompanying photobook, “Scenes of Visionary Enchantment”, was named after how Lewis described a section of the Missouri River that is in today’s Montana. Photos for the scenic book were taken by Havens all along the Lewis and Clark trail, including many important sites not known to be previously documented and perhaps never documented.

Since 2010, Havens has resided in South Sioux City, Neb.; Glendive, Mont. and Helena, Mont. Great proximity afforded him many opportunities to visit and re-visit important sites in an effort to recreate what they may have experienced. All three books were monumental endeavors in not only writing but physical demands to access sites for background research.

Work began on the novel and photobook in June 2009 and was completed in Dec. 2016. Writing the novel started five months after a devastating period of unemployment and wrongful home foreclosure for Havens in 2010 during the fallout of the Great Recession. These unexpected events led Havens west in search of work. Fortunately this period also afforded him the opportunity to re-discover Lewis and Clark after having interest in the topic for many years. As a consequence of the recession, he was uprooted from his origins in the Midwest and now happily works and lives in Helena.