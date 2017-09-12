The Gallery announces suite of December events

November was a very busy month for The Gallery and we would like to thank all who attended “After Five Rewind,” the Feather Art Class and the Black Friday “Off the Wall” fundraiser.

The Gallery will host “After Five Rewind” for the month of December with featured photographers from the ShOOters Club. This open house is on Friday Dec. 8, from 5-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome.

The ShOOters Club was started in September, 2016 by Kristi Powell and Linda Cunningham. The club members are people who share a passion for photography and get together to celebrate this interest. They enjoy being able to share, have fun and learn from each other. They currently have 69 members in the club. They share photo challenges, questions about equipment, informational links and help each other when a fellow member has a question regarding photography. 10 photographers will participate in the event which include Liam Maroney, David Keltgen, Sandy Darrah, Jessica Duede, Holly Joy Haugen, Kelly Wicks, Virginia Tweet Pulse, Stacey Bowlds, Linda Cunningham and Kristi Powell.

For more information regarding the ShOOters Club, check them out on Facebook under ShOOters.

“The Gallery” is offering a Mod Podge class on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. during shopping hours. No pre-registration is required. Just drop by and learn how to “Decoupage!” The cost of this class is $5 per bottle. These bottles would make great gifts as you can add your own creativity.

The Gallery is located at 109 N. Merrill Ave. in downtown Glendive and is open most weekdays from 12-4 p.m. and on Saturdays until Christmas from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Because the Gallery is volunteer driven we are looking for people to help out. If you have a free afternoon once or twice a month and would be willing to give of your time, call us at (406) 377-6508.

Also check us out on Facebook at dcau.the gallery.