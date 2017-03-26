Garden club members give container planting tips

By Cindy Mullet

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

In the hope that spring is finally coming, Glendive Garden Club members Sherry Corneliusen and Creuza Squires demonstrated the art of container gardening to a Lunch and Learn gathering at the Glendive Public Library.

Wearing a shirt proclaiming, “Money can’t buy happiness but it can buy plants,” Corneliusen posed the question, “What better way to celebrate spring than with bright flowers cascading over pots?”

Identifying a container to use for planting is the first step, she said. Size of the container is determined by the number and type of plants selected. Containers can be clay, wood or ceramic. Old wagons or wheelbarrows, wooden tubs, bushel baskets or half barrels can all be used.

For deep containers, fillers such as plastic water bottles, crushed pop cans or plastic milk jugs can be placed in the bottom of the container to reduce the amount of soil needed, she added.

Making sure the pot does not have a big body and narrow opening is also important, Squires said, explaining that she made that mistake once and when she tried to take the plant out of the pot, the roots had grown too big. She ended up sawing them off in order to remove the plant.

Whichever type of container is used, it must have good drainage, Corneliusen emphasized, noting that on her way to town for the demonstration she realized she had forgotten gravel so stopped along the road and picked up a handful of gravel to place in the bottom of the pot she had selected.

She had remembered to check the pot to be sure it had holes in the bottom. When she discovered it didn’t, she had her husband drill some for her. Another option for containers without holes is to “double pot,” plant in a slightly smaller pot which has holes and then put the smaller one into the larger one, she explained.

The soil mix is very important. Light weight potting soil with vermiculite or perlite is best. Miracle-Gro works well for outdoor containers but should be avoided for indoor plants. A recipe from the Farmers Almanac for potting soil calls for a bucket of peat moss, a bucket of perlite or vermiculite, a half bucket of compost and two cups of sand, she said.

In choosing plants for a container “it’s all about thrillers, fillers and spillers.” Thrillers are taller plants that add drama and a vertical element. Fillers and spillers are added to create a full and well-rounded display, she explained.

For their demonstration, Squires used a cannas as their thriller, placing it in the center of the pot, explaining that if the pot were to be set in a spot where one side was against a wall or other barrier, she would have placed it in the center back of the pot.

After the thriller plant was in place, she added the spillers and fillers. Spillers are trailing plants that will cascade over the edges of the container. Fillers are small flowering plants placed between the spillers and the thriller to add color to the container, Corneliusen explained.

Spillers are often ivies or sweet potato vines. Petunias, zinnias or small dahlias make good fillers. Fillers are usually annuals but perennials may be used and then moved into the garden for the winter, Squires noted.

The number of plants used in the container depends on the gardener, Corneliusen said, but generally three to four plants will do well in a 10-inch pot, while five to seven can be planted in 14 to 20-inch pots. For outside containers, nothing less than a 12-inch pot should be used. Generally a container will have one third flowers and two thirds foliage but some gardeners prefer more flowers and less foliage.

“Combinations are only limited by your imagination and your budget,” she said, adding that not all combinations work. She tried using celery for a filler one time and it took over the pot.

Containers will need daily watering and should be fertilized every two weeks. On hot days they may need water two times a day, but should only be watered when needed. Overwatering can drown a plant, she warned.

“I love containers,” Squires said, noting that she will move them around her yard to where she needs them. If something in her garden dies, she can move a container in to fill the space. One of her neighbors watching her move her containers noted that she moved them around in the same way most people move furniture in their homes.

At the end of their presentation, Alice Cullinan’s name was drawn, and she received the container Squires had designed.

Reach Cindy Mullet at

crmullet@midrivers.com