GEEKS look to defend trivia contest title

The GEEKs are the team to beat in this year’s “Battle of the Brains.”

The Glendive Educators Emeritus Klub members Bruce Peterson, Bonita Jenkins, Lee Miller, Whitney Johnson, Sue Strehlow, Eloise True, Sheryl Stansbury and Gail Ring are ready to defend their championship title in the fourth annual Friends of the Library trivia night fund-raiser, Saturday Mar. 25.

“We’ll give it our best shot,” team organizer Peterson said. “If we get beat, I hope we make them earn it.”

The GEEKs entered the competition the first year with no expectations of winning at all. They were competing just for the fun of it and because it was for a good cause. After placing second, losing to the Dawson Community College team, they came in last year aiming to dethrone DCC and take home the championship trophy, a glass head filled with Smarties, he said.

It was a close race but they managed to edge out the second place team and claim the victory, he added.

Some team members prepare for the competition by asking each other questions from trivia games but primarily they rely on having team members with good backgrounds in a wide variety of subjects. Some can answer any sports question, others bring their knowledge of history, movies or novels.

“Our biggest problem was sometimes we had the right answer to a question and then second guessed ourselves out of the right answer,” he noted, adding when that happened the team member with the right answer was always quick with an “I told you so.”

While competition may be spirited, it’s important that team members don’t take things too seriously. The “battle” is all about having a good time, enjoying the evening and raising money for a good cause, he said, noting that several of their team members are librarians so the cause is close to them.

The first year of the contest, the champion was not decided until “the depths of the night.” Last year changes were made and the number of teams competing was limited so things moved along more quickly. Emcee Ron Conrad always adds his unique sense of humor to make things interesting, he said.

This year’s competition will be held at the Glendive Moose Club, Saturday, March 25. According to information from the Glendive Public Library, check in time for teams is at 6:15 p.m. Doors will open for audience members at 6:30 p.m. The contest will start at 7 p.m.

The number of teams will be limited to 16. Teams may have up to eight members. Each must have a team name and must preregister at the Glendive Public Library by Friday, March 24.

No smart phones or electronic devices are allowed. Each trivia round will have 10 questions, randomly chosen by Conrad. Teams will have five minutes to discuss the questions and record their answers. This year some questions will come from 2016 editions of trivia games to, hopefully, make it more exciting and challenging for everyone, library director Dawn Kingstad noted.

Snacks will be provided for team members and all who come to watch and cheer them on. Teams pay $20 per team member to compete. Audience members pay a $5 cover charge. Proceeds from the night go to library programs.

While team slots are filling up quickly there are still a few places left, Kingstad said, urging anyone who wants to compete to get a team together and register at the library.

“Come, have fun and use your brain all at the same time,” she said.

