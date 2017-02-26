Giving back to community is an integral part of WATCh East (slideshow 4)

WATCh East may be located on the edge of town, but staff and family members are always looking for ways to be involved in the community.

According to information from Derek Gibbs, program administrator, 1,071 individuals have been accepted into the program and 1,035 have completed it since the addiction treatment facility opened its doors in February 2005.

Giving back to the community through a wide variety of projects has always been a vital part of their WATCh experience.

Family members have raised money for the Dawson County Boys and Girls Club, filled luminary bags with sand for the Relay for Life, labeled water bottles and shined silver for the Miss Montana Pageant, wrapped Christmas presents for foster children, helped prep food for many fundraisers, made and donated teddy bears to domestic violence, and purchased gifts for the angel tree, he noted.

WATCh East is a cooperative effort of the Glendive community, the Montana Dept. of Corrections and Community Counseling and Correctional Services, Inc. and currently provides addiction treatment to 50 men and women convicted of a felony DUI. It started with 40 offenders but has been at or over capacity most of the time.

As a non-profit corporation, CCS is not in the treatment business to make money but to help people. At times, if the need is there, and the facility has room, a few more people than the 50 contracted for will be admitted and CCS absorbs the extra cost.

“They are in it to help people and they mean it,” Gibbs said. “They don’t just talk it, they walk it.”

WATCh East helps offenders develop motivation to change by using a cognitive behavioral program approach. The six month stay and the intensity of the program work to reduce recidivism. From July 2015 through June 2016, statistics show five offenders received a new DUI. This is 1.12 percent of the WATCh East’s offenders who have completed the program, he noted.

Along with the low rate of recidivism, WATCh East has never had a walk away and no family member has had a positive urinalysis or breath test, he added.

Since WATCh East is the only program in Montana for females who have been convicted of a fourth or subsequent DUI, they are given preference in the admission process. Individuals from Eastern Montana are also given priority, he said.

In a recent survey of women in the program, 27 out of 28 reported being victims of violence and abuse, many since childhood. The program has been tailored to recognize these issues and to help empower them to break the cycle of violence. A reestablished support group offered by Dawson County Domestic Violence also addresses this issue, he said.

Referrals to WATCh East are made through the DOC and screened by a committee made up of a representative from local law enforcement, one from the DOC, one from the “community at large,” one from the adjoining Georgetown Estates, one from the WATCh program and a local elected official, he explained.

Sex offenders and violent offenders are automatically denied admissions. Individuals who need a higher level of supervision, or who have medical conditions or severe mental health conditions that cannot be treated or properly managed are referred to a more appropriate facility, he added.

The WATCh program is a treatment program but it is also a correctional program and individuals receiving treatment are still offenders. Security staff are on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Regular and random security searches of individuals and their living areas, treatment areas and common spaces occur and regular and random breathalyzers and urinalysis screenings take place. A total of 21 security cameras of both interior and exterior areas supplement but do not supplant other security measures.

“Public safety is paramount,” he emphasized.

WATCh East employs 30 staff members who have a great variety of diversity and levels of education. The $1.2 million in compensation they receive helps the local Glendive community and many of the staff are involved in local volunteer projects. They are dedicated and exceptional people.

“Without the dedication, teamwork from everyone involved in the WATCh program, it would not be possible,” Gibbs noted, adding, “WATCh East improves the lives of individuals and their families, while making Montana a safer place for us all. Thank you, Glendive, for your support of the WATCh East program.”

Tours of the facility are available by contacting Gibbs at 377-6002, ext. 327. He also welcomes anyone who has questions about the program to contact him.