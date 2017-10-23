Glendive man arrested in his father's death

Deputy Dawson County Attorney Brett Irigoin announced on Friday afternoon the arrest of Todd C. Fisher, 44, for the homicide of his father, Wilbur L. Fisher, 80.

Todd Fisher was arrested Friday at 2 p.m. at his father’s home at 122 Rd 238 near Glendive by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest comes after a joint investigation conducted by the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the DCSO.

Dawson County Sheriff Ross Canen requested the state’s assistance Monday morning in the investigation of the death of Wilbur Fisher, who was found dead at his home that morning.

An autopsy conducted on Oct. 17 at the Eastern Montana Crime Lab in Billings determined Wilbur Fisher died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Todd Fisher reported finding his father’s body to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 16. DCSO deputies responded to the scene, along with the Dawson County Coroner.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Deputy County Attorney Brett Irigoin has sealed the affidavit in this case. Additional details may be released as they become available.