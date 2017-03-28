Glendive seat only contested race; some races have no candidates

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

In what has become a common theme over the last several years, this year’s school board elections have little to offer in the number of candidates, leaving most local school boards short of enough people to fill all their available seats and few options for voters to choose from.

Thursday’s school board filing deadline came and went with only a handful of candidates filing for seats between the six school boards around the county and resulting in only a single contested board race.

The Glendive Unified School Board is losing two long-term incumbents in sitting board chair Jeanne Seifert and board member Mandy Hoffman. Both Seifert and Hoffman declared earlier this week that they would not be seeking re-election, with both stating they did not feel they would have enough time to continue serving the board well over the next three years.

Seifert’s seat represents the Glendive elementary/high school district, and it is also the only seat on any of the school boards for which there will be a contested race. Glendive residents Cindy Dufner and Jason Grey Eagle will vie for the seat being vacated by Seifert in the May school election.

No one filed to replace Hoffman, who represents the Deer Creek high school district. With no one filing for that seat, the GUSB will have to seek a candidate from that district to appoint to the board for a one-year term.

The GUSB’s two other rural high school districts also remain unrepresented. The Lindsay high school district seat remains vacant and the newly created at-large district covering the Lindsay and Deer Creek districts also failed to attract a candidate.

The DCC Board has two seats up for election, currently held by Mike Wilondek and Becky Hicks. Wilondek was the only person to file to run for the DCC Board, meaning he will win re-election to another three-year term by acclamation. Since no one else filed, the DCC Board will also have to find a candidate to appoint to the board for a one-year term.

In Richey, incumbents Jay Trotter and Jana Olson are both up for re-election to new three-year terms, but Olson was the only person to file for the board. She will therefore win another three-year term by acclamation. Like the rest, the Richey Board will have to find someone to appoint to a one-year term to fill Trotter’s seat. As the board also has a long-standing vacancy for the Bloomfield West high school district which remains unfilled, the Richey Board is currently left facing having only two members until they find an appointee.

Deer Creek Elementary has two of its seats up for re-election. The terms of incumbents Paige Oakland and Craig Bialorucki are expiring, but neither filed to run again. Joy Undem was the only person to file for the Deer Creek Board and will win election to a three-year term by acclamation. The board will have to find someone to appoint for a one-year term to fill the other opening.

Bloomfield has the distinction of being the only district in the county to draw enough candidates to maintain a full board without making one-year appointments. Both incumbents whose terms were up, chair Shawn Walker and board member Natalie Mullet, filed to retain their seats for a three-year term, which both will win by acclamation.

Lindsay Elementary School is left with a single seat open on its board, as incumbent Jay Phalen did not file to run again nor did anyone else.

This year’s county-wide school election will be on May 2, though at present, the single GUSB race would be the only thing on the ballot. School districts do still have to decide whether they will run mill levies during the school election, however.

