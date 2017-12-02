GMC's Gaub set to retire

Glendive Medical Center and Carleen Gaub, PA-C are announcing that she will be retiring starting May 1, 2017. We realize that the relationship with your medical provider is very important. It is our sincere desire to assist you in selecting a medical provider and to work with you through this transition. Carleen shared the following message.

“This has been the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make in my medical career. I will be retiring May 1st, 2017. My family is so very excited! I want to thank each and every one of you for your trust, loyalty and kindness you have always extended to me.

“In one capacity or another I have been involved with GMC first as an RN (1977), then in outreach at Terry (1987) and finally as a provider (1993). The changes and growth have been phenomenal and is representative of the support you – the community and surrounding areas have given to me and GMC to better serve you.

“So as I embark on this new adventure, please know I will miss you all and may be back to cover occasionally. I am looking forward to time now with my husband and family – mostly the grandkids. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart!”

We want to assure you that we will continue to provide the best care for you. For questions, please Gabert Clinic at (406) 345-8901 or Cassie Arndt, Clinic Manager at (406) 345-8935 weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. They will be happy to assist you. For more information about GMC medical providers, please visit www.gmc.org.