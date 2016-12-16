GUSB approves hire of interim district clerk

By Anthony Varriano

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Glendive Unified School Board has approved the hiring of Judy Cheff, an independent financial consultant and Montana Association of School Business Officials member. Cheff will assist the district with clerk work until Anne Sadorf can return. Sadorf is on medical leave.

Superintendent Ross Farber said Cheff is familiar with the districts’ software and will make sure deadlines are met and bills paid. She’s charging $35 per hour for her services and has relatives in Glendive with whom she can stay.

“She can start this week, which is a good thing being as the auditors will be here tomorrow,” Farber said.

Farber added that he spoke to auditor Paul Strom who said he has most of what he needs.

As far as the food services and transportation director positions Sadorf filled, Farber said there’s interest in-house to fill those “hats.”

The high school also hired Sonja Toma to be the assistant pep band leader and Herma Recto as assistant academic team coach. Washington Middle School Princiapl Mark Goyette announced that Patricia Harris will be hired as a para-professional at Washington Middle School pending a standard background check.

