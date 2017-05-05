Jefferson art auction exceeds fundraising goal (slideshow 9)

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Jefferson Elementary School’s “Art Extravaganza” last Thursday night turned out to be a resounding success, as the school easily surmounted its fundraising goal for putting new computers in every classroom.

“It was awesome,” Jefferson Principal Stephen Schreibeis said of the results of the event.

The goal had been to raise $18,000 so that the school can place four new Google Chromebook computers in every classroom. As of Tuesday, Glendive PTA volunteers and school officials were still counting, but Schreibeis said it’s clear the art auction event brought in a considerable amount more than they had hoped for.

“We definitely did well exceed our goal of $18,000,” Schreibeis said. “Money’s still kind of coming in, but we can safely say we made over $25,000. We did great. It was a lot of fun and a lot of people enjoyed it.”

With the largesse from the event, Schreibeis said the school will not only be able to put four new computers in every classroom — replacing many old, outdated machines — but will also have enough left over to look at replacing other pieces of out-of-date classroom technology, like projectors.

“Now that we’ve gone over (the fundraising goal), we’re going to be looking at the next thing we need for technology,” Schreibeis said.

Schreibeis noted that this is not the first time Jefferson has held an “Art Extravaganza.” He said he’s not sure who first came up with the idea, but noted the first one was held about four years ago under former principal Vicky Panasuk, “and they had a lot of success with it.” Schreibeis said that after that one, the plan had been to do it every three years, but noted it didn’t happen last year simply due to there being “a lot going on” within the school and the wider school district.

Schreibeis noted that the event was able to go off this year thanks to the efforts of PTA members, parents, teachers and other volunteers.

“There was a lot of work that went into it, a lot of people volunteering a lot of hours,” he said.

Also putting a lot into it were Jefferson’s students. Schreibeis noted that the vast majority of the artwork sold at the auction was made by students, whether by individuals, groups, or entire classes. Schreibeis said he was pleased, excited and proud of the overall quality of the artwork created by his students.

“Anybody who came down and saw what we had in the hall could see we have a lot of talented kids in the building, and frankly across the district,” Schreibeis said.

He added that in a climate where many schools around the state and country are eliminating their art programs in the face of tightening budgets, the success of Jefferson’s student art auction is a prime example of how valuable keeping the arts in the classroom is.

“(Cutting the arts is) an avenue I hope the district never goes down, because this is something a lot of students thrive on,” Schreibeis said.

As for the overall success of the event, both Schreibeis and PTA members said it’s indicative of what the people of Glendive can accomplish when they come together for a common cause.

“The event was very successful and we want to give a huge shout out to everyone who attended, sponsored and supported the event as a whole, as well as a huge shout out to the teachers, staff and students who put so much into making this a successful fundraiser,” Glendive PTA member Jennifer Walter said in an email statement.

“This is just another example of how our community can come together to support certain things,” Schreibeis added.

Reach Jason Stuart at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.