Kids added to chamber BBQ competition

Things are beginning to heat up for BBQ in the Badlands and Brew Fest, scheduled in Glendive at the Dawson County Fairgrounds on Sept. 30. This year the event will be a full Masters’ KCBS, Kansas City Barbeque Society, competition.

New is an opportunity for our youth competitors to get involved. Cost is $20, registrations will be available at the Chamber, the steak will be provided, and $100 in prizes will be awarded to our novice chefs. Check-in will begin at 11 a.m. at the fairgrounds at the free stage area, chefs need to provide their seasonings and charcoal grill or smoker. (Sorry, no gas grilling allowed) The completed BBQ steak will need to be prepared and ready for turn in at 2 pm.

Our KCBS judge team will rate the steaks. Please register by Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Chamber office at 808 N. Merrill Ave.

Competitive Chefs are expected from Canada, Wyoming, Minnesota, the Dakota’s and regionally in Montana. Breweries from Red Lodge to Wibaux, and local vendors will also be on hand to serve those in attendance. The public will have opportunities to taste and judge great BBQ and brew along with enjoying treats from Tropical Sno, Retreat and more. Gates will be open at noon, with BBQ tasting beginning around 1:30.

Local band Doublebak will begin playing around 2 pm. Awards will be presented to the chefs about 4 p.m. and People’s Choice for the barbeque and the brews will be awarded about 6 p.m.

Kids’ activities will be available throughout the event as well.

So, for family fun, great BBQ and more. Plan to attend the 2017 BBQ in the Badlands & Brew Fest. For more information call 406-377-5601 or email us at: events@glendivechamber.com.