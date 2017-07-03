Legislators get an earful from passionate DCC supporters (slideshow 6)

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Local residents concerned about the future of Dawson Community College packed the basement of the county courthouse on Friday afternoon for an open forum with local legislators Rep. Alan Doane and Sen. Steve Hinebauch.

Doane did most of the talking, asking the crowd at the start not to “drag Steve into this DCC thing,” noting that Hinebauch won’t have a chance to have a say in the matter until the state budget bill passes the House and is transmitted to the Senate. Constitutionally, all appropriations bills must begin in the House.

And it is a threat by a legislator on the House Appropriations Committee which has members of the Glendive community worried for the future of DCC. In the past week, it became known that Billings legislator Rep. Don Jones, who chairs the Education Subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee, is proposing to completely cut off all state funding to DCC, which would doubtlessly force the college to shut its doors.

Doane said he spoke with Jones earlier this week and may have got him to agree to raise his proposed state funding for DCC from nothing to $1 million a year, though he added that he didn’t even have a “handshake agreement” with Jones for that figure and repeatedly stated that he didn’t have any idea what, exactly, Jones may propose until he sees a bill draft, which has yet to be submitted.

However, even $1 million a year from the state may not be enough to keep DCC afloat. Asked directly what the minimum amount of state funding is that DCC could still operate on, DCC Vice President of Administration Kathleen Zander said that the proposed funding for the school in Gov. Steve Bullock’s budget — which already contains a proposed $500,000 a year cut from what the college was allotted during the last legislative session — is pretty much the bare minimum the school can continue to function on.

“Right now (Bullock’s proposed budget has) reduced it to $1.6 million per year, and that’s right where we need to be,” Zander said.

Challenged by some audience members as to why he had not been more out in front of this issue, Doane said he only learned about it last week, and repeatedly pointed to an exchange between Rep. Randy Brodehl and then-DCC president Mike Simon during a 2014 audit hearing which he couched as a “warning” to DCC that the college was on a ticking clock to address serious deficiencies in its audits and asked why no one from the college had ever made that publicly known.

“Don Jones has had a three-year head start on this thing, I just found out last week,” Doane said.

However, DCC officials challenged the idea that there was any official “warning” to the school in 2014 from the Legislature, saying that they don’t see how a comment made by a single legislator could in any way be construed as an official “warning” that the college had a limited time to get its house in order.

“It was in the middle of a lot of other questions about the college, and it was kind of an off-hand comment, so we did not feel that was official notification from the Legislature that they would be cutting our funding,” said Zander, who was present at that 2014 hearing.

“There was no reason to believe that we were under official state warning from the Legislature,” added DCC Board chairman Chad Knudson.

Furthermore, DCC officials challenged the notion that the school has not been publicly forthright about the audit deficiencies, budget shortfalls, accreditation issues and other problems left behind by former administrations which the current administrators are working to correct.

“First of all, this idea of not understanding or not knowing there were problems at DCC, that this just fell out of the sky, is absolutely ridiculous,” Knudson said. “We’re a long way along the path and everybody knew there were problems.”

Many members of the crowd voiced support for and confidence in the current administration and said — as DCC officials have been saying — that all they need is more time to correct the sins of the past and put the college back on a sustainable course.

Knudson made the analogy that a college “is a big ship, and it takes a while to turn it the direction you want it to go.”

Knudson also condemned Jones for trying to unilaterally upend the state’s funding mechanism for Montana’s three community colleges, which he argued is a tried and true model which protects the state’s taxpayers from fluctuations in the community colleges’ enrollment (state funding for the colleges is based on average student enrollment figures).

“If we don’t meet our (enrollment) targets we send the money back. If we get more students, we don’t get any more money. So the state is protected on the downside and the upside,” Knudson said. “The real simple answer here is after 20 years of study and review we have a really good funding mechanism, and Rep. Jones is trying to blow that up and arbitrarily assign numbers to it.”

Paul Hopfauf, manager of the Montana-Dakota Utilities office in Glendive and a member of the Glendive school board, scoffed at the idea that the state would save any money by shutting down DCC, noting that whether the students were moved to Miles Community College or elsewhere in the state, the government would just be moving its full-time equivalency student funding from DCC to other schools.

“The only way we save money by closing DCC is if we send them all to North Dakota,” Hopfauf said.

Hopfauf, resident Kathy McLane and others also voiced serious concerns about a “brain drain” by losing the college and its students and the long-term negative impacts that could have on area employers who look to the school’s graduates to fill the ranks of their workforce.

Some of Doane’s statements to the crowd did not appear to go over particularly well. At the beginning of the meeting, speaking about the college’s declining enrollment the last few years, he said “I think probably the big problem I see for DCC is look around the room, we have a lot of gray hair here in Montana.” That comment drew a couple of rebukes from crowd members.

Doane also appeared to question the continued value of the college at its current enrollment level of around 250 students.

“When you look at all the information and all the facts, we have a college without a lot of kids up there, and what good is a college without kids?” he asked.

Local resident Hilary Hopfauf retorted that regardless of the current enrollment at DCC, “... it’s time you stand up and defend it,” a statement which elicited a round of applause from the crowd.

A woman in the audience asked Doane point-blank if he would vote against any bill to cut state funding to DCC, to which he did not give a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer.

“I don’t know where the negotiations are going to go, so I can’t say yes or no on a bill that doesn’t exist yet or a number that doesn’t exist yet,” Doane replied to the woman’s question.

That elicited a sharp rebuke from local resident Bob Ackerman, who said if he were in Doane’s place he “would be proud” to stand up and say he would vote no on any proposal to cut funding to DCC, adding that it seemed to him that Doane is resigned to DCC having its funding cut.

“I don’t know how the two of you (referring to Hinebauch) can stand up there and sell something that you don’t really seem to believe in,” Ackerman said.

Others in the audience challenged Doane to use his leadership position as a House majority whip to help put a stop to any proposal to cut state funding to DCC, but Doane asserted that the title does not give him as much influence in the House as people think.

“I have about as much power as someone trying to order (Commissioner Gary Kartevold’s) dog around,” Doane said.

Doane bristled at some of the criticism launched towards him by audience members.

“I don’t think it’s very fair to stand there and say I’m not trying to defend DCC,” he said. “I’m a very strong proponent of the college, what I’m trying to explain here are the political realities.”

Both Doane and Hinebauch said that they need the help of DCC officials and local residents to come up with a proposal for state funding for DCC for the next two years that they can “sell” to their fellow legislators, as well as to Gov. Steve Bullock, who has line-item veto power.

“We’re trying to fight for Glendive and DCC, don’t get us wrong. We’re not saying we’re not for DCC, but we’ve all got to figure out how to sell this thing,” Hinebauch said. “We’re not magicians, we can’t make magic, we’ve got to have logic and we’ve got to be able to sell it.”

