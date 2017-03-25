LEPC accepts historic preservation review bid

The construction of a 180-foot radio tower behind Glendive City Hall took one more step towards reality on Tuesday as the Local Emergency Planning Committee voted to accept a bid from an historic preservation specialty firm to conduct a review of the plans for the project.

The LEPC unanimously accepted a bid of just over $4,000 from Metcalf Archaeological Consultants out of Bozeman. Two companies submitted bids for the work, but the other bid was over $12,000.

“I think the company that is the least amount is going to do a fine job,” said Dawson County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Mary Jo Gehnert.

County Commissioner Dennis Zander added that he has worked with Metcalf before in his former capacity as an executive with Fidelity Exploration, adding that “they’ve always been excellent people to work with.”

In January, the LEPC almost voted to return a $200,000 federal grant secured last year from the Department of Homeland Security to build the tower due to the additional historic preservation costs which would be associated with building it at city hall. Downtown Glendive is an officially registered National Historic District and city hall an historic property, so before the tower can be built, historic preservation specialists must perform a review of the plans for the tower and study the impacts the tower would have on the structure and aesthetics of city hall and the surrounding historic district.

The cost to perform the historic preservation review is ultimately far less than the LEPC had feared. However, it is not the end story for what the final cost could be.

Once Metcalf completes their review, they must post the results on a website that is a federal government portal through which Native American tribes can review all federally-funded projects requiring historic preservation studies.

Every tribe that chooses to review the study can charge the local entity behind the project a fee to do so.

Gehnert said in discussions with state officials, she was told those tribal review fees can range anywhere from $350 to $1,500.

Mayor Jerry Jimison asked Gehnert if it was “every tribe in the United States” which may weigh in on the project, to which Gehnert replied no, but added there is a substantial number of them.

“It’s about 220 tribes that would be affected by this or could be affected by this,” she said.

The chances of at least one tribe deciding to weigh in on the project — and charging fees to do so — appears pretty good, according to Gehnert.

“They told me that past history, there’s a tribe in Minnesota that’s very up-to-date on this and has something to say about nearly everything,” she said.

An example closer to home may be even more instructive of the kind of tribal interest the Glendive tower project could possibly draw.

“Bighorn County just did a very similar project, and they heard from 22 tribes,” Gehnert said.

The amount the tribal review process could cost the project doesn’t end with their review of the project plans either, Gehnert added. If any tribe decides they want to visit Glendive to oversee and give input on the actual construction of the tower, the local community must pay their travel costs, including hotel and food.

“If the tribes insist on being here during the construction phase, we have to put them up and we have to pay them a per diem or whatever,” Gehnert said.

Those facts mean that the tribal review process could end up derailing the tower project if a large number of tribes asked to review it, cutting into the funding available for actual construction. As for how many it would take to do that, Gehnert said she doesn’t have a hard answer for that right now. There’s also the possibility that a tribe could outright object to the project, which could also kill it.

If either were to happen, Gehnert said it’s unclear what the next step would be.

“We’re going to have to cross that bridge when we get to it, because that’s an unknown,” she said.

Reach Jason Stuart at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.