Lincoln Elementary welcomes new principal to school

By Kyle Vuille

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

With a career in education for more than 40 years, John Bole is going to be heading to Lincoln Elementary School as the new principal.

“I’ve had a whole life committed to education,” Bole added.

After Bole met with Glendive Schools Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis to discuss the opening at Lincoln, Bole decided to submit material and apply for the job.

The Glendive Unified School Board voted to hire Bole at its July 10 meeting.

Bole, who is retiring from his three-year-long position as Vice President of Student Affairs at Dawson Community College, knew he wanted to stay involved in the local education community.

“I was just looking for a spot where my gifts can be used and where I can serve people,” Bole said. “I love students.”

Bole said being a grandpa now has given him an “inherent blessing” in the fact that he is around his grandkids who are in their early school years.

He said watching his grandkids go through school has given him the desire to see all young kids succeed.

Over his many years in education, Bole has found himself in principal and superintendent roles at the elementary level, so he is no stranger to the field of early education.

Bole said he has a thorough understanding of the importance of education, something he knows will guide him in his new position.

In a more recent position with the Office of Public Instruction, a staff position in the school improvement grant department, he was exposed to current literature and gained knowledge about teachers’ perspectives on the current state of schools and how teachers are working to meet the needs of today’s students.

Bole said am important part of his job will be making sure students are getting the help they need to be successful, whether is be from families, teachers or themselves.

“The role of the principal in my heart and mind is to serve the students by best serving the faculty ... and coming alongside parents and helping them in the tasks they face with their children in a pretty fluid, mobile and in our environment, a community that’s been hit hard by economic challenges,” Bole said. “(my role) is helping mom and dads walk with their kids and help their kids succeed.”

