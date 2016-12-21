Lions and DCC work to add organizational signage

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Local service organizations may soon have their own sign welcoming visitors to Glendive and declaring their presence in the city.

The city Finance, Utilities, Property and Recreation recommended on Tuesday giving permission to the Lions Club to erect a new sign for the community’s service organizations on a piece of city property. The sign would go up next to the “Welcome to Glendive” sign in place on a triangle of public property at the intersection of East Ames Avenue and Merrill Avenue next to the Oakland Athletic Complex.

Lions Club member Pete Leath (who is also assistant director of Glendive Public Works) brought forward the request to the FUPR Committee. The Lions Club had actually first made the request to the city some two years ago, but Leath said it took some time for the group to come together with a cohesive plan for the sign.

Leath noted that the sign is being designed by Dawson Community College welding instructor Chris Ingram and will be built by DCC welding students. He added that the Lions Club was seeking no funding from the city for the sign.

“We’ll absorb all the cost of the construction and maintenance of it,” he said.

Councilman Mike Dryden asked Leath how the Lions Club would “deal with the maintenance of organizations coming and going.” Leath responded that the sign was being designed so that the “plaques” with the service organizations’ names on them can be removed or added if an organization becomes defunct or a new one arises.

Councilwoman Avis Anderson asked Leath if churches could have plaques on the service organization sign. Leath responded that the Lions would be happy to allow churches to participate as well, adding that any church or service organization wishing to be part of the sign can contact him or Lions Club president Lance Phinney.

The full city council will vote on whether or not to allow the sign at their meeting this Tuesday night.

Reach Jason Stuart at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.