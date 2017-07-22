Local flea market set for Saturday

By Kyle Vuille

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

This Saturday the Dawson County Resource office and MSU Extension will sponsor a flea market in front of the EPEC.

The flea market will run alongside the farmer’s market from 9 a.m. until vendors decide it’s time to pack up. There is no charge for setting up a vendor booth at the flea market.

Bruce Smith, Dawson County MSU Extension agent, hopes the flea market event will have a decent turn out.

“There’s a guy from Savage bringing a trailer and my neighbor has a lot to sell,” Smith said.

Smith added this event is a part of the recycling program: reduce, reuse, recycle.

“We want people to reuse,” Smith said. “There’s so much stuff that’s too good to just throw away.”

If the event turns out to be successful, Smith said the flea market could end up being twice a month event.

Glendive will indeed be bustling with deals this Saturday with the flea/farmer’s market, Crazy Days and several local garage sales happening.

