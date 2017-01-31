Locals march in solidarity with Women"s March on Montana

By Jamie Ausk Crisafulli

A small group of women made a show of solidarity with the Women’s March demonstration across the United States as they held their own demonstration in Glendive on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Local march organizer Millie Robinson said she was aware of the national march in Washington, DC and the Montana march and knew she wasn’t going to be able to attend those, so she decided to initiate one in Glendive.

“This last week it just hit me, there’s no reason we can’t do it here,” she said.

With very little time to organize, she took to Facebook to let people know her plans for a local march.

Saturday’s Glendive Women’s March was five women strong, the turnout Robinson said she expected with the short notice given.

Sandy Darrah, who was one of the participants, said it wasn’t about the number of participants to her.

“I don’t believe that it matters how many people were there, what matters was that we were there,” she said.

The group met at Our Park carrying signs supporting women’s rights and human rights.

The weather was bitter cold the Saturday morning of the march, which cut the local demonstration to about 30 minutes.

Focused on Human Rights

Robinson said she felt a strong need to show support for the marches going on elsewhere and to be a part of a huge worldwide movement.

She noted that the Women’s March on Montana organizers stated they were marching not just for women’s rights, but for human rights, for all people who are marginalized for any reason.

“My own reasons were to stand for women’s rights to control their own bodies, for women to be free from violence, victimization and abuse, for women to be accepted equally to the economic system,” she added.

She also wanted to be a voice for people who are denied a chance to live a full life because of who they are or where they come from.

“I also wanted to honor the women in my life and in the past who struggled and fought to gain what we now have, but surely would be disappointed if we did not continue the climb,” she said.

Darrah’s reasons for getting involved were similar to Robinson’s.

“I am all for human rights. Like when you fill out a form and ask what race you are, I just want to say ‘human’,” she said.

Darrah noted that her participation in the march wasn’t a message of anti-Trump or anti-anything for that matter.

Even so, Darrah, a mother of three daughters and five granddaughters, said the rhetoric used by President Trump during the recent campaign also prompted her to stand up.

“You as a woman, and I as a woman, we cannot condone some of the things that he said. I don’t want my granddaughters to be subjected to that kind of rhetoric,” she added.

And her family was the reason she felt so strongly about participating in the march.

“I was just there expressing my support for all the people that I love,” she noted.

Mixed responses

Robinson said several passersby offered waves and honks of support.

Of course, not everyone who passed by was pleased with the demonstration. She said they also received some glares and one disapproving gesture.

Since the march, Robinson said she has heard from several people who have offered support and appreciation for the local effort.

The local march’s photo was shared on the Women’s March on Montana Facebook page and garnered over 1000 likes, many of them from Glendive residents, Robinson noted.

“It’s probably a safe bet that Glendive had the smallest demonstration in the country, but we made ourselves heard,” Robinson noted.

