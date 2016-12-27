Long-time Makoshika champion shocked by loss of State Parks administrator

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Montana State Parks Administrator Chas Van Genderen was suddenly and unexpectedly fired this week in a move by the administration of Gov. Steve Bullock that sent shockwaves through the agency and has left parks supporters perplexed and infuriated.

Friends of Makoshika President Jim Swanson said in an interview Thursday that he took the news of Van Genderen’s firing extremely hard. He said Van Genderen called him personally on Monday to give him the news, after which Swanson said he “just couldn’t sleep.”

“Why in the hell would (Hagener) fire somebody and then resign two days later? That’s just petty b*******t to me,” said Swanson, who also described Van Genderen as “a damn good administrator.”

Swanson said in 35 years of being involved with Friends of Makoshika, Van Genderen was the only State Parks administrator he felt ever truly cared about the parks or made the effort to ever leave the headquarters office in Helena to get to know the parks and their local communities.

“Chas was loved by all his employees and he knew all the parks and the local people like us who work with them. Chas was a man on the job, he was out here and when he told you something was going to happen, it happened,” Swanson said. “Chas was the best thing to ever happen to State Parks, I think. He understood us and he was hands-on. He never beat around the bush and he gave you the straight dope. You could take his word and take it to the bank.”

Spokesmen from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Bullock’s office are keeping mum on the reason for Van Genderen’s dismissal, declining comment and citing it as a “personnel issue.”

However, Swanson said it’s an open secret that Van Genderen and FWP Director Jeff Hagener, who is retiring at the end of this week and made firing Van Genderen one of his last official acts, did not get along well and that there has been ongoing dysfunction vis a vis State Parks’ place within FWP. Tom Towe, chairman of the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board, alluded to the same dysfunction in an article printed in the Thursday edition of the Billings Gazette and had made similar observations in an article printed in a July edition of the Ranger-Review.

Over the last few years, multiple State Parks officials have used the term “red-headed stepchild” in interviews with the Ranger-Review to describe their feelings about how State Parks has been treated under the FWP hierarchy, and Swanson squarely laid the blame for that at Hagener’s feet, accusing him of being a political hack who has sown discord throughout FWP and has been particularly unsupportive of State Parks and “vindictive” towards the agency as a whole and Van Genderen in particular. Van Genderen has been increasingly outspoken over the last couple of years about how poorly Montana State Parks is funded and supported by the state government.

The timing of Van Genderen’s firing — coming just days before Christmas and a couple of weeks before the beginning of the 2017 Legislature — particularly angered Swanson, who leveled a harshly worded broadside at Hagener and Bullock for the timing of the act.

“It’s terrible, just terrible,” Swanson said, describing the timing of it as “political,” and vowing to contact the governor directly to try to get answers.

That State Parks is left leaderless just weeks before the Legislature convenes is especially concerning where the Friends of Makoshika are concerned. The group has been working on a plan to persuade the Legislature to invest additional funding into Makoshika to bring potable water into the park and construct a new, modern campground facility in hopes of bringing more visitors into the park and increasing its economic impact to Glendive.

Van Genderen had been championing the Makoshika water line and campground project, Swanson noted, further praising him for coming up with the new parks classification system as a way of directing State Parks’ limited resources towards its most valuable parks. Makoshika came out as the top-ranked park in the state by virtue of that classification system.

However, now State Parks is left without a voice in the Legislature. Historically, it has fallen upon the State Parks administrator to go to the capitol to lobby legislators on the agency’s behalf. As one source within State Parks bemoaned in the aftermath of Van Genderen’s firing, the timing of it leaves the agency “with no lobbyist” to speak up for State Parks at the Legislature.

Swanson is fearful of where that leaves the Makoshika water line/campground project.

“It’s just really a big disappointment to me. (Chas) was the best thing that ever happened to Makoshika. He was very, very good to Friends of Makoshika and the entire park system,” Swanson said. “It’s just gut-wrenching to think they would let him go, and I’m going to do everything I can to get to the bottom of it.”

Reach Jason Stuart at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.