May 4 is Give Glendive Day

Give Glendive Day, May 4 is the annual day of giving back to your community. Local non-profits that help make Glendive a better place to live, work, play will be at The Gallery, 109 N. Merrill Ave. from 1 p.m. -6 p.m. to accept donations.

The following 15 nonprofits will be at The Gallery: Action for Eastern Montana, Boys and Girls Club of Dawson County, Dawson Community College Foundation, Red Devil Booster Club Media building, Dawson County Educational Foundation, Dawson County Food Bank, Eastern Montana Community Concert Association, Frontier Gateway Museum, Glendive Community Cancer Fund, Greater Glendive Community Foundation for Born to Hunt bronze monument, Glendive Medical Center Foundation, Pet Waste Station Funds, Special Olympics, The Gallery, The Nurturing Tree.

You can give your donations in the “piggy banks” at the various nonprofit displays. A representative will be there to explain their cause or project.

If you prefer to make out one check, make your tax deductible contribution to Dawson County Healthy Communities Coalition or DCHCC. A page listing the nonprofits is available for you to fill out and check which organizations you would like to support and the amount for each. Credit card donations will also be accepted and will be listed as DCHCC on your credit card statement. They will later be distributed according to the donors’ wishes to the various organizations.

A live remote from 1-3 p.m. with radio celebrity Marcy Smith on KXGN 1400 AM radio station will showcase the various organizations and their projects.

Cross Petroleum is providing free ice cream bars to donors throughout the day. Wine, water and snacks will culminate the day of giving from 5-6.

Giving continues on-line for 24 hours May 4 from 6 p.m. to May 5 6 p.m. at Montana Gives www.mtgives.org Click on the communities tab, then Glendive. You can give on-line to Dawson Community College Foundation, Glendive Community Cancer Fund, The Nurturing Tree Parent Resource Center and Greater Glendive Community Foundation.

Unless specified otherwise, the community foundation funds will go to Born to Hunt, a life-size bronze of a boy playing fetch with his Labrador to be placed in the City Parking Lot. Bridger Bronze is donating the artwork if GGCF can raise the foundry fees of $35,000. A total of $5200 has been raised. Pamela Harr has offered miniatures of the Born to Hunt for $995 and will donate 60 percent of each purchased in 2017 to the life-size bronze project on Merrill Avenue. They can be ordered during Give Glendive Day or by contacting GGCF at Box 1122, ggcf@midrivers.com or call Peggy at 406-939-7422 or Pam at Bridger Bronze 687-3743.