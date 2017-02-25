Milne family sells John Deere dealership after 75 years

By Ranger-Review Staff

Milne Implement of Glendive was recently acquired by C&B Operations, owned by Matt Cronin and Peter Burwell.

C&B Operations is headquartered in Gettysburg, S.D., Milne Implement will be the company’s 25th location. The company has businesses in Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

According to Milne Implement owner Kyle Milne, the larger company will be able to offer area producers more opportunity for more equipment not previously offered in Glendive.

The farm equipment business is a changing business, converting from just selling equipment to becoming a place to go for the entire farm operation, according to Milne.

Milne Implement Co. is the last single-owned John Deere store in Montana and one of a few in the nation. It celebrated its 75th year in business in 2016.

“John Deere is making a major push to become the leader in precision agriculture. A field that includes yield monitors, auto tracking, data management and agronomy inputs. This direction will require a full line of equipment options from every dealer location. It is difficult for a single store location to offer a full line of equipment,” Milne said.

Under the new ownership, equipment like self-propelled sprayers and skid steers will become available.

Kyle Milne will continue to be part of the business in Glendive as will all of the other current employees.