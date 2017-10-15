Miss Montana encourages students to spread kindness and share their gifts

By Kyle Vuille

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

In the first leg of her statewide tour, Miss Montana Maddie Murray spoke to students Monday afternoon at Washington Middle School.

The 19-year-old brunette from Corvallis is spending the year talking to kids around the state about kindness and paying it forward.

Murray showed a short public service announcement video about acts of kindness and how it can make full circle in society.

Murray asked students what they were gifted in and how their talents could potentially help others.

She then led the students through a game where she picked audience members and asked them to give their “gifts” in the shape of wrapped presents to other audience members. One participant in the game, teacher Lee Miller, who was asked to not share his gift, was made an example of because he didn’t give his “present” to anyone, and received nothing in return while others who gave their gifts to others received candy.

Murray said during her time competing in Miss Montana she was the recipient of an important gift.

She said she was never much of a dancer and during the Miss Montana competition she had friends who were also competing who took time out of their days to help her with her dance routine.

Murray spoke more about how acts of kindness, even a smile or a wave, can change the course of someone’s day.

Murray said much of her time in high school and college was focused on sports until she was seriously injured during her time running cross country and later tearing a meniscus playing soccer.

The injuries left her with a lot of time on her hands.

“I had to spend my time doing other things,” Murray said.

Murray said after a mission trip and years of volunteering, she realized her gift to society was in the world of medicine and that is when she decided to pursue a career in the medical field.

She also spoke to the students about making goals and making plans to pursue those goals.

She also stressed the meaning of friendship and finding new friendships through volunteering and other civic platforms.

