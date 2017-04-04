MT group files lawsuit over pipeline project

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Less than a week after having the permit for its construction issued by President Donald Trump, the Keystone XL pipeline project has been targeted by a lawsuit filed by a Montana environmental group.

The Northern Plains Resource Council, which bills itself as a “Montana-based conservation and family agriculture group,” filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on Thursday as the lead plaintiff, joined by a coalition of other environmental groups.

The plaintiffs’ claim in the lawsuit is that the permit should not have been issued because the last Environmental Impact Statement on the project, which was completed in January 2014 — and determined that the Keystone would not significantly contribute to global climate change and that it was the safest way to transport oil — is “outdated and incomplete.”

The specific concern stated by the NPRC centers on the fact that the Keystone would cross two major rivers in Montana, the Missouri and the Yellowstone. Though the pipeline’s river crossings would be bored some 60 feet or so underneath the riverbed, that fact has not allayed environmental groups’ concerns that the pipeline would be a threat to those waterways and communities’ drinking water sources.

“The Keystone XL tar sands pipeline is an immediate and a future threat to water at the beginning, middle, and end of the project,” said NPRC chairwoman Kate French in a statement released Thursday morning. “At the beginning, tar sands mining pollution wreaks havoc on downstream communities. Here in the middle, the pipeline would cross two of our iconic and critical rivers, the Missouri and the Yellowstone. At the end, the Ogallala aquifer, which provides drinking water to millions of Americans. No matter where you look, the Keystone XL pipeline poses a critical threat to water.”

Dena Hoff, a Dawson County farmer and NPRC member whose farm lies near where the Poplar Pipeline ruptured in the Yellowstone in January 2015, also expressed her opposition to the Keystone project based on that experience.

“I have seen what a 12-inch pipeline break does and I really don’t ever want to see the results of a break in a 36-inch pipeline,” Hoff said. “It goes under every major river in the state, lots of small streams, it goes under irrigation canals. It is just a disaster waiting to happen.”

TransCanada, the Canadian company behind the Keystone project, which would carry oil from Alberta’s tar sands region to Gulf Coast refineries, has declined to comment on the lawsuit. TransCanada spokesman Matthew John said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

Though environmental groups have remained staunchly opposed to Keystone from the start, the project has drawn wide, bipartisan support from Montana officials. Gov. Steve Bullock and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, both Democrats, have consistently expressed support for the project, as has Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Dawson County officials heartily support the project due to the increased property taxes the pipeline would bring to the county and local school districts, as well as the economic impact it would bring to the area during its construction.

