New Glendive gym will specialize in Crossfit training

By Mason Hutchinson

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Crossfit is known for being something only the strongest and daring of athletes can do, but Sammi Aldinger and Sarah Dinardi, owners of Crossfit Glendive, believe otherwise.

They described it as something completely different than what is displayed by pop culture.

“It’s more applicable to your real life than any other type of fitness. Crossfit is a way to get in shape doing realistic exercise that empowers you to be better every day,” Aldinger said.

If that still sounds a little scary, Aldinger has more to say that might change your mind.

“I believe that crossfit is for people of all ages and strengths. As long as you are willing to come in and work hard, it can change your life,” she said. “I won’t tell you that it’s for everyone. Most people are just afraid of doing it because it’s different. After having Kettlebelle open for almost a year, we decided to take a risk, and I think it’s worth it.”

Crossfit Glendive will take the place of Kettlebelle fitness on Feb. 4, and is located at 418 E Slocum. A grand opening that day will give members of the community the opportunity to learn more about it.

Aldinger wasn’t always the fitness type. She was first a secretary, but after fitness changed her own life, she knew that there was no going back. What inspired her to make the transition to Crossfit was the people.

“One of the benefits of Crossfit is that it’s in a group setting. This is much more cost effective for each member, and also builds a sense of community. Crossfit is all about the community,” Aldinger said.

The transition to the new program had its challenges as well.

Getting certification for Crossfit is much harder to get than just for normal coaching. The testing qualifications are at a much higher standard, which means that both Aldinger and Dinardi had to go the extra mile for their passion.

“It was worth the effort,” Dinardi said.

After almost a year of hard work, the gym now runs seven seperate classes each day. It started out with only two.

“It was a little crazy at first, but this is something I want to be doing forever. Look at me, I’m 30, you’re never too old to do it,” Aldinger said.

The gym is open Monday through Friday. The first three classes are in the morning at 5:30, 6:30 and 8:30 a.m., and the last four are afternoon and evening based classes are at 12:30, 4, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m.

The price structure is simple; month to month unlimited is $95, six months unlimited for $90 a month, one year unlimited for $80 a month. Month to month three classes a week will be $80. One-on-one training and nutrition coaching available.

For those wanting to learn more, there will be an open house at the gym on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be demonstrations, a chance to meet the instructors and lunch catered by Beer Belly BBQ. All are welcome.

Everyone in attendance will receive a three-class free trail.

Call 941-0288 for more information.

Reach Mason Hutchinson at rrphoto@rangerreview.com.