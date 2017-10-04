Nine apply for Glendive supt. position

By Jamie Ausk Crisafulli

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The second time might be the charm for the Glendive Unified School Board as the reopening of the superintendent position brought almost double the number of applicants as the first round.

Nine complete applications were turned in by Friday’s noon deadline. The first time the position was listed, five applications were received.

The GUSB has been working with Joe Brott with the Montana School Boards Association in its search for a new superintendent of schools.

Brott said eight of the nine applicants are from Montana and one resides in Idaho.

Seven of the applicants have superintendent endorsements, one has a Class Five provisional license (three-year temporary license) and one candidate has a principal endorsement.

Six of the candidates are currently superintendents, two are principals (with one having experience as a superintendent) and one is a human resources director who also has served as a superintendent of schools.

One of the candidates is currently employee of Glendive Public Schools.

The GUSB will hold a meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. to review the superintendent applications.

The school’s top job was relisted on March 17 after the GUSB interviewed two candidates in March.

They eliminated one candidate immediately and the second candidate – Keith Bausman – eventually withdrew.

Following the first round of interviews, the board decided to offer Bausman a second interview because trustees felt they needed more information about his budget experience, among other items, before making a decision on whether he was the right candidate for the job.

Bausman agreed to the second interview, but contacted Brott on March 14 to say he did not want to continue to the next stage of the interview process with the GUSB board.

Board trustees Jeanne Seifert and Paul Hopfauf followed up with Bausman via telephone on Saturday, March 18.

During that conversation it came to light that Bausman had been contacted by members of the community who discouraged him from coming to Glendive.

“It was discouraging to me to learn he’s received negative feedback from Glendive,” Seifert said during a March 21 board meeting.

Hopfauf said he was disappointed that Bausman had declined to move forward with the second interview because he was “really impressed” with Bausman during the 1 1/2 hour phone call.

“He showed a lot of leadership maturity in that hour and a half,” Hopfauf noted.

The notion that local individuals would hijack the hiring process was concerning to board members.

“My concern after this round is if we bring other candidates in, people know we have some labor issues, they know we have issues with (Glendive Education Association) that some see as a challenge, but I’m worried that we are not emphasizing the positive. We should work hard to talk about the positives about Glendive. We have great students and great teachers and, yes, we have old facilities, but people are working really hard to keep them up,” Seifert said.

There have been 20 superintendent openings for the 2017-18 school year in Montana, according to Brott.

Class A schools Sidney and Lewistown are among the schools who have had superintendent searches.

Reach Jamie Ausk Crisafulli at rreditor@rangerreview.com.