Non-profits may submit proposals for Makoshika Estates salvage rights

By Jamie Ausk Crisafulli

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Makoshika Estates LCC managing partners are offering the opportunity for a Glendive nonprofit organization to make some money by selling items they can salvage from the former senior living facility.

If your group is interested, you must act fast, as proposals are due by 3 p.m. on Friday, March 30. The items must be removed from the building no later than April 13.

The Makoshika Estates Demolition Committee originally thought the salvage items would be of interest to a company bidding the demolition project but ultimately discovered that wasn’t the case.

On the advice of Interstate Engineering, the Makoshika Estates Demolition Committee made an addendum to the bid specs to keep the salvage rights up until the demo contractor takes over the project.

With the knowledge that the contractor chosen to demo the building would like to get started soon, the timeframe to get items out is short.

The committee originally thought to ask for proposals from local nonprofits to split the profits of salvage sales with the two managing partners, but ultimately realized that the money made on those items wasn’t the real goal.

“It’s better for the environment, for the landfill to not have it all in there, and the biggest benefit is that it gets the stuff usable to other people,” DCEDC chairman Rhett Coon said.

Instead, the committee focused on keeping as much of the items out of the landfill as possibly, saving money and time for the contractor, and to offer items to the community at a reasonable cost.

The nonprofit given the salvage rights will be given 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of those items.

Any items from the interior of the building can be salvaged. No exterior items, such as door or windows, can be removed.

Inside the building there are approximately 15 refrigerators, 17 stoves and numerous built-in microwaves. Other items that might be sold include but are not limited to toilets, cabinets, faucets and light fixtures.

Coon representing DCEDC and Clint Wynne representing Action for Eastern Montana will look over the proposals.

Organizations submitting proposals to handle the salvage materials are asked to include information on the manpower and equipment (pickups, etc.) they will have lined up to remove the items. They are also also asked to submit information on how they intend to use the items salvaged or what they will do with the money raised by selling them items “for the betterment of the community,” according to information from Makoshika Estates LLC.

The successful bidder must provide proof of liability insurance and workers compensation prior to any salvage activity.

Proposals must be submitted to Action for Eastern Montana c/o Clint Wynne, P.O. Box 1309, Glendive, MT 59330 not later than 3 p.m. Friday, March 30. They can also be dropped off at the Action office.

The contractor will likely take over on Monday, April 16.

Reach Jamie Ausk Crisafulli at rreditor@rangerreview.com.