Paddlefish caviar program secure for another ten years

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Yellowstone Caviar grant program is secure for another decade following Gov. Steve Bullock signing a bill into law last Friday to extend the program to 2028.

Bullock signed the bill, which was introduced by local state Sen. Steve Hinebauch, following its clearing both houses of the Legislature by an overwhelming bipartisan majority earlier this month. The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 47-1 and the House by a vote of 96-2.

First created in 1989, the program was set to expire in 2018. The grant program — managed under the Glendive Chamber of Commerce — uses the profits from paddlefish caviar sales to award grants to area non-profit organizations to support historic preservation, cultural enhancement, community events or FWP-sponsored programs. Throughout its existence, the Yellowstone Caviar program has given out $938,000 in grants to over 200 non-profit organizations across 15 Eastern Montana counties.

Glendive Chamber director Christine Whitlatch noted a feeling of relief that the caviar program is now secure for another decade.

“We’re excited to keep moving forward with business as usual,” Whitlatch said. “We’re looking forward to a good harvest season and hope all the conversation increased awareness about the grants.”

The future of the caviar program had been very much in question when the legislative session began.

The first bill introduced about the program was promoted by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and would have extended it for only two more years. FWP officials even testified against Hinebauch’s bill, citing concerns about what the proposed fish bypass might do to the fishery at Intake and about the average age of the current female paddlefish breeding population.

However, the FWP-sponsored bill never gained any traction, while Hinebauch’s found wide support, and it died a quiet death in House committee. As Hinebauch’s bill gained steam and such wide, bipartisan support, FWP ultimately backed off their opposition to it.

The bill was the very first bill Hinebauch, who is in his first term as a legislator, submitted and his first to be passed and signed into law. Whitlatch heaped praise on Hinebauch for his efforts shepherding the bill through the Legislature.

“It was a great experience working with our freshman senator,” she said. “He communicated really well.”

Reach Jason Stuart at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.