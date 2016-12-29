PAYING IT FORWARD

By Cindy Mullet

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

His Facebook photo may be the Grinch, but Kevin Thompson believes in spreading the joy of Christmas.

Some years Thompson has adopted a family through Action for Eastern Montana or helped with the ABATE toy drive. This year he borrowed an idea from a friend in Billings and decided to give $100 to a needy family, explaining that people often need cash more than presents.

As the administrator of the Dawson Discussion Facebook page, Thompson knows the power of social media so took his idea to Facebook with a post asking readers to help him find a family in need. “This money is for a family in need, not a single person,” he wrote. “What I mean by this is, if you have kids and you don’t have food in your house you will qualify for this money. If you are homeless and living in your vehicle and you have children you will qualify for this money.”

Noting that he has a huge soft spot for children and US veterans, Thompson said veterans, especially veterans with children, would be given priority and ended his post with “Merry Christmas.”

Response to his request was overwhelming. His plan to help one family in need mushroomed as Glendive residents responded with offers to help in the effort and names of families who they thought needed help. Thompson and his “better half” ended up spending three or four hours a night going through messages.

“It was pretty heartwarming,” he said, adding, “Glendive really steps up to the plate when someone is in need.

Most responses came from local people, but Thompson had a few from out of town, including a woman in Butte who used to live in Glendive and wanted to help, he said.

Some of the comments on the Dawson Discussion page noted, “This is what makes Glendive great,” “That’s amazing,” “This makes me cry,” “Bless you,” “Love this,” “Kudos to you,” and “This is just an awesome thing to do.”

People brought contributions, ranging from $20 to $200, to his home or asked him to stop by their home or business to pick them up. In two or three weeks he had collected the names of 17 families in need and enough money to give 10 families $100 each plus a turkey or ham.

“Never in my life did I imagine a response like this,” he said.

After going through all the messages nominating families to receive help, he prioritized them, putting veterans with children at the top and then reading the nominations carefully to decide which had the greatest need. Several families were mentioned by more than one person, making him think there was a real need there, he said.

One of the families on his list for help turned it down. The family had received assistance from other sources and felt the community had already stepped up to meet their need, so asked him to give what they would have received to the next family on the list, he added.

The weekend before Christmas, he made the rounds to deliver the money and a turkey or ham to each family. Even though temperatures were bitter cold, the appreciation he received warmed his heart. And with the cold temperature there was no worry about keeping the turkeys frozen, he noted.

Even though he has always done something special for others at Christmas, this year was different. Actually delivering the gift, meeting the people receiving it and seeing their appreciation made it much more personal.

“I had one cry on me,” he noted, adding that it was easy to see that the help was really needed and very much appreciated.

Thompson is a stickler for traditional Christmas, where it is not what a person receives but what a person can give that is important, he explained, noting that even the Grinch who stole Christmas ended up returning the Christmas gifts to Whoville and joining the village celebration, realizing that Christmas was about spending time with family and friends.

The success of his effort to help one family still amazes Thompson, but he is very thankful for everyone who responded to his post, either by making a contribution or nominating a family. “I wish everybody a Merry Christmas,” he said.

Reach Cindy Mullet at

crmullet@midrivers.com