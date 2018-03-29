Pipeline project will give local company a boost

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Fisher Sand and Gravel has plans to extract 150,000 cubic yards of material from a new 40.3-acre open-cut mine in Dawson County to help TransCanada build in-state roads for its Keystone XL oil pipeline, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

TransCanada’s $8 billion pipeline has long been planned to run from Alberta down to refineries along the Gulf Coast of Texas. In Montana, a 36-inch pipeline has been approved to run through Phillips, Valley, McCone, Dawson, Prairie and Fallon counties.

On Friday, DEQ public policy director Kristi Ponozzo wrote in email that TransCanada recently provided plans to begin in-state construction next year.

“Keystone XL will need to do upgrades to specific county roads and a few bridges to move pipe, equipment and personnel throughout the project area and has indicated this pre-construction activity could begin this spring and summer,” Ponozzo wrote, adding that the plans must receive approval from the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to cross federal land in Montana.

Earlier this week, Fisher operations manager Mike Newton said that the company submitted the mining permit to the state DEQ on March 12. The mine is located on private property called the Kniepkamp Site, near mile marker 291, roughly three miles southeast of Highway 200 South. Ponozzo wrote that state officials would inspect the proposed site in two weeks.

The Fisher mine is expected to start running in May, a job that would last at least 90 days, Newton said. The site would produce materials for roads in McCone County. (Fisher has similar open-cut mines in Phillips and Valley counties.)

According to Fisher’s website, the Dickinson, N.D.-based company operates in nine states, including Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada. As Newtown sees it, the budding Montana-TransCanada business connection is beneficial to Fisher, since gravel production in eastern Montana has steadily dropped since the Bakken boom between 2011 and 2014. In 2017, Fisher mined 350,000 tons from Glendive, roughly half of its production from the previous year.

“It has been that way for all of Eastern Montana when the oil fields started to slow down,” Newtown said. “We really need the Keystone XL, which will need more sand and gravel for its pump stations, pipe yards and man camps.” Fisher has 20 employees in Glendive, down five from last year, added Newton, who is not looking at hiring anyone else until more work comes down the line.

Though overall business is down, Newton remains optimistic about future opportunities in both Montana and elsewhere across the country. He cites President Donald Trump’s proposed infrastructure bill and his plans to build The Wall as good things for the company.

“The Wall and Keystone XL keeps our people working,” Newton said.

