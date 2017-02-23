Potter credits persistence and some chemistry for her success

By Cindy Mullet

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

When local potter Amanda Heimbuch was in school, she questioned why she should take chemistry and how she would ever use it. She started working with clay and found her answer.

“I use a lot of it now,” she said during a Lunch and Learn presentation at the Glendive Public Library, Wednesday.

Heimbuch has always loved vibrant colors so when she started working with clay she wanted her pottery to reflect that love. The key to the bright reds, turquoises, or cobalt blues found in her pottery pieces comes from the glazes she uses before firing. About half of those glazes she mixes herself and that’s where the chemistry comes in, she explained.

Heimbuch studied art in college but after her third year she came home to decide if she wanted to finish her degree and work as a teacher or be an artist. She realized the college art program wasn’t preparing her for a career as an artist. What she really wanted to do was create beautiful things because that made her happy, she said.

She had taken a pottery class in college and, even though she failed the class, she discovered she enjoyed working with clay, so when she happened to drive by a pottery shop in Beach, N.D. she stopped and asked if they ever took interns. That inquiry led to summer internships at Prairie Fire Pottery in 2007 and 2009 and resulted in the start of her own business, Country Girl Clay, she said.

Her internships with potter Tama Smith and her husband and business manager Jerry DeMartin taught Hiembuch the techniques she needed to be a successful potter but also the skills she needed to run a successful business. She learned how to photograph pottery, how to pack and ship the finished product, how to set up displays, how to keep books and, most importantly, she absorbed that maxim: “Don’t eat your pots,” she said.

After studio hours she was free to work on her own pots and carefully set aside the money she made from it to buy equipment and supplies. While building her business, she never took out a loan.

She worked and saved until she had money to buy her own kiln and potter’s wheel which she put in her mother’s basement until she was able to buy a small house with a garage, she said.

She worked out of the cramped single stall garage with no running water for seven years. When the kiln was firing she couldn’t work because of the smoke, fumes and heat. She fires at around 2,200 degrees and as the raw materials are turned into glass the air gets really hazy and the room temperature is about 95 degrees, she explained.

As her business grew, Heimbuch realized she needed a bigger space and found a small shop on Merrill Avenue. She moved into it and then later moved next door to her current shop at 213 N. Merrill Ave., she said.

People often ask her if she uses local clay and while she would have access to a lot of clay soil, preparing it would take too much time and work to be economically viable. She estimates that if she dug her own clay she would have to test some 20 firings to find the right composition. Instead she orders her clay from Helena, she said.

Clay is basically rock that is broken down and washed down mountains, combining with different organics and minerals along the way. That process gives each region’s clay its own unique characteristics. When dried clay is fired to temperatures between 1,800 degrees and 2,300 degrees, it changes chemically into ceramic, becoming rigid, durable and permanent, she explained.

Before putting pieces into the kiln for firing, the clay must be completely bone dry. If there is any water in the clay, the piece may explode in the kiln, she added.

Heimbuch uses a small electric kiln which gives her more control over temperature but only allows her to fire 20 to 40 pieces. In comparison, a large gas kiln can take up to 300 pieces, she said.

In working with glazes while she was interning in Beach, she fell in love with the reduction look where the glazes run into each other rather than being clearly separated. That is easier to do with a gas kiln but she has learned to use electric firing to make it look like gas firing, she said.

For one mug she may use five different glazes. She will often use a black on the bottom because it is the most stable and then add other glazes. Finding the right glaze to fit with the clay keeps the glaze from running off, bubbling or cracking, she said.

Heimbuch has thrown so many mugs that she can do 30 in an hour but she likes to take extra time with each mug to trim out the top to make it thinner and easy to drink from. The extra time she spends on the mugs is worth it when people tell her how much they love her mugs because they are so light and have handles that are easy to grip, she said.

While she has made so many coffee mugs that they are no longer a big challenge, she still struggles with some bowls and plates. One plate she has been working on for three weeks. Because the bottoms are heavier than the sides, the clay dries at different rates and that can lead to cracking or separating, she said.

Along with mugs, bowls and plates, she also makes garden sculptures and has sculpted roses for Valentine’s Day. This spring she hopes to have more pieces of garden sculptures available, she said.

Heimbuch is one of a few potters who will take custom orders from people but when she does she always warns them that what they have in mind, what she thinks they want and what actually comes out of the kiln may all be very different, she said.

With all her pottery experience, opening the kiln and seeing the finished product is still her favorite part. There are so many variables in making a piece of pottery that even now she crosses her fingers and sends up a little prayer before opening the kiln, she said.

Heimbuch’s pottery can be seen at her store on Merrill Ave or at her web site, www.countrygirlclay.com. Keeping her shop stocked as well as supplying pieces for shops in Billings; Williston, N.D.; and Miles City keeps her busy, but it is work she loves, and while she has “had to do a lot of not giving up,” she never regrets her decision to pursue a career as a potter.

Reach Cindy Mullet at

crmullet@midrivers.com