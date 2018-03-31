Pressure Cookers provide convenience versatility

By Cindy Mullet

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Stories of exploding pressure cookers used to be a staple warning for new users, but today’s electric models are shedding that reputation.

The number of safety features on an electric pressure cooker is almost annoying, Elizabeth Kaiser explained during a Glendive Public Library Lunch and Learn demonstration where she prepared some moo shu pork in an electric pressure cooker.

Terry Skerritt, who attended the demonstration, remembers her mother clearing the children from the kitchen when she fired up the old stove top pressure cooker during canning season. She definitely let them know all the dangers associated with it, Skerritt noted.

Today’s pressure cookers won’t even allow users to open or lift the lid until the pressure is down, Kaiser said. They also have pressure release valves that maintain and control the pressure inside the cooker. Other safety features include pop-up pressure indicators and lids and handles made of hard plastic or rubber which do not get as hot as metal.

The pressure cookers also come with a wide variety of accessories to allow users to realize the full capability of the appliance. Trivets are essential to raise a pan off the bottom when preparing some foods or as an aid in stacking. Springform pans are great for cakes or cheesecakes. Small pans can be stacked so an entire meal can be prepared at one time, she said, adding that when she makes bread pudding she stacks four small loaf pans in the cooking pot of her pressure cooker.

Having more than one cooking pot and making sure to have an extra seal for the lid are also a good ideas. If the seal isn’t in right, the pressure cooker won’t power up, she said.

For Kaiser, the greatest advantages of using the electric pressure cooker are that it saves time and is convenient.

“I call myself a ‘lazy cook,’ so this is great for me,” she said. “I put it in, set the timer, and walk away. And I’m only cleaning one pot.”

She also likes the versatility of her pressure cooker. “It’s not all about soup,” she said, noting that she cooks everything from pot roasts to desserts. She has even made sushi, cooking the rice for it in three minutes. The pressure cooker is great for hard cooked eggs. “They pop right out of their shells,” she said.

While the Instant Pot cooker is probably the most popular electric pressure cooker, Kaiser opted for a Secura because it gives her more control over timing. The Instant Pot has preset times for cooking meat, rice, porridge, eggs, etc. while the Secura allows her to put in the time she wants to use, she said.

Finding a good cookbook specifically for electric pressure cookers is essential. Kaiser said. She recommends a Bob Warden book which is for sale at Prairie Unique in Terry. Another book, “Pressure Cookers for Dummies,” has recipes on one page with tips for preparing the recipes on the facing page.

When cooking meat, especially roasts, Kaiser usually adds 10 minutes to the cooking time, especially when she takes the meat directly from the freezer and puts it in the pressure cooker.

“I have yet to overcook meat,” she noted. “If it’s tough, it’s not cooked long enough.”

The night before her demonstration, Kaiser said she did a test of the moo shu pork recipe, following the directions and cooking it for three minutes. She brought some of the test run with her and invited attendees to compare it to the demonstration dish which she cooked for six minutes.

Pressuring up can take 30 seconds to five minutes or more depending on what is being cooked, she noted. The actual cooking time is much quicker than on the stove or in the oven. A roast with potatoes and vegetables can be ready in 50 minutes.

When the cooker is finished, Kaiser usually quickly turns the stem valve to release the pressure and throws a cloth over the lid to catch the steam. If the valve isn’t turned, the cooker will release pressure on its own and some recipes call for this “natural” release, she noted.

While Kaiser has never tried canning with the electric pressure cooker, she has friends who can with theirs all the time and recommend it, she said.

When she started cooking with her pressure cooker, Kaiser thought she would use it mainly in the winter but quickly discovered it made a lot of sense for summer cooking. She can prepare a meal in one pot without turning on the stove and heating up the house. It also saves electricity, she noted.

For versatility, convenience and just great food, the electric pressure cooker is the way to go, she said.

Moo Shu Pork (Chinese Pork and Cabbage Wraps)

2 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 pound boneless pork loin chops cut into strips

1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 (16 ounce bag) shredded coleslaw mix

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1/4 cup beef stock or broth

3 Tbsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

4 scallions, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. cornstarch mixed into 2 tablespoons water

Flour tortillas

1. With the cooker’s lid off, heat oil on high or brown until sizzling.

2. Place the pork and onion in the cooker and cook until pork is lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

3. Add the coleslaw mix, garlic, beef broth, and soy sauce, securely lock the pressure cooker’s lid and set for 3 minutes on high.

4. Perform a quick release to release the cooker’s pressure. Remove lid and set cooker to high or brown.

5. Stir in hoisin sauce, scallions and cornstarch mixture. Let simmer 2 minutes.

6. Serve, wrapped in tortillas, spread with additional hoisin sauce, if desired.

Reach Cindy Mullet at

crmullet@midrivers.com