Project gives some old Glendive papers a second life online (slideshow 2)

With the tap of a computer key, readers can journey back in time and scroll through newspapers from Glendive’s early days.

Chronicling America, a joint project of the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Library of Congress has digitized copies of an old Glendive newspaper, the Yellowstone Monitor, from the years 1905-1928.

Pulling up the Jan. 2, 1908 issue, readers discover front page stories dealing with the auditing of claims by the county board under the headline, “Regular session of the Fathers.” Claims, allowed and disallowed included: damage for being shot, care of poor, coal for pest house and boarding prisoners.

The eight-line headline of the other main front page story proclaimed, “Printing graft aired again, Publicity turned upon very questionable methods, Monitor’s searchlight seeks out the county grafters, Citizens must swallow nauseous graft.”

Also featured on the front page was an advertisement for the Bee Hive Cash Store which noted that the store was the “most reliable and largest dealer of horse goods in Eastern Montana,” and promised “We have all competition and catalogue houses beat a Salt Lake block.”

The newspapers can be accessed most easily by going to www.montananewspapers.org, clicking on the Chronicling America link and then scrolling down the list of Montana newspapers to the Yellowstone Monitor.

While no other Glendive newspapers are currently on the Montana Newspaper site, a search for ‘Glendive’ pulls up items from other newspapers. These include advertisements for Glendive businesses from the Fallon County Times, high school sports stories from Poplar and Choteau, obituaries in the Times and a wedding announcement in the Dillon Tribune.

A story in the March 24, 1998 Dillon Tribune is headlined: “Ranchers in Glendive experiencing a rough winter.” Part of a special school section and written by Lauretta Hill, the story notes, “My grandparents and their friends and neighbors in Glendive, Montana are experiencing rough winters in 1996-1997.”

Hill goes on to detail snow drifts up to 15 feet high and crusted snow that cut horses’ and cows’ feet and legs. “Drifts kill cows and calves,” she writes. “This makes some ranchers go bankrupted and stop ranching.”

If these conditions continue, she warns the country will run out of beef produce and then suggests helping the situation by building barns and corrals near houses to prevent the loss of so many cows.

Hill concludes her story by writing, “I think people are neat in Glendive because if you help them they feel they have to help you.”

The Montana Newspapers site is being developed by the Montana Historical Society in cooperation with libraries, foundations and other supporters. The full-text searchable database has around 550,000 pages from 83 Montana town, county, school and tribal newspapers. The Chronicling America site adds 257,000 pages from other Montana newspapers.

Work on the Montana project has slowed because of budget cuts which eliminated one full-time person, according to Natasha Hollenbach, digital projects librarian. At this point, Hollenbach is the only one adding papers to the site and, since she has other responsibilities, she is not able to spend as much time on it as she would like.

The project continues going forward, however, Hollenbach said, noting that she has recently added 14,000 pages and has a couple other projects lined up from communities who want their papers included. It is the Historical Society’s most used research site, she noted.

Communities and libraries who want to participate in the program are asked to pay the digitization costs plus five years of storage costs, she said. The cost is determined by the number of pages in the newspaper or the number of reels of microfilm.

